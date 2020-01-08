Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Father could see that Brent was doing some quick addition in his brain. “Ya, I guess it’s been about that long.” The statement was not of shame or remorse but rather his skills of mathematics.
Before Father could respond, J.D. asked “What did you do with the pictures?”
Father John shot a look at J.D. The look was not just for his help in his next question, but it went a long way to show that J.D. was truly just doing a favor for an old man.
“Where are the photos, Brent?” Father reiterated J.D.’s question.
He pointed to a bookcase next to the television. “J.D., could you hand me that brown binder?”
As J.D. moved to retrieve it, Father said, “Do not open it.”
J.D. obliged Brent and Father’s requests and then handed it to Brent.
Brent opened the binder to the first page, and Father caught glimpse of several black and white photos. “Close it up, Brent,” Father ordered. Brent complied.
“These are all of the photos?” Father asked.
“Yep, they are in chronological order.”
“Are there any copies?”
“Nope, I never kept the negatives. They were all destroyed.”
Father took a quick breath and knelt down in front of Brent, “You know this must stop? You know this is wrong?”
The sense of time began to occur to the elderly man as he thought about the questions.
Father leaned slightly toward Brent, “I can understand how this may have started, but it is time to stop. You understand, don’t you?”
The look on Brent’s face began sad and evolved into crestfallen, “I guess you’re right.” He turned to J.D. and said, “I’m sorry that I got you involved, son.”
J.D.’s chest pumped a little and said, “I wouldn’t have done it for you if it wasn’t the right thing.” He turned to Father expecting either an apology or a thank you. Neither came forth.
Instead, what he received was, “If you would use your brain a little more, these events wouldn’t happen.”
J.D. was taken aback by this slap down of his ego by Father. Father didn’t care about J.D.’s perception of events.
Father turned to Brent and asked, “What are you going to do with these photos?”
Brent had never considered any kind of action regarding his binder. “What do you mean?”
“You can’t keep these, because they are a millstone on your soul, Brent.”
Brent ran his finger on the edge of the binder and finally said, “My soul is what I have made of it. I never had the only woman that I ever loved with my entire heart, but I have these,” he said in a voice that was as mournful as Father had ever heard.
The words came as if they were drawn from a deep well.
Father realized that Brent and the photos had become locked together on a level that was so far above his understanding or training that he could not take them from Brent without doing severe damage.
