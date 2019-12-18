Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
J.D. was totally baffled and confused; the only thing that his mind would comprehend was allowing him to say over and over again, “Father, what did I do?”
Father John was incensed beyond any rational thought and continued to drag J.D. toward his office upstairs office via the staircase in the back of the church. Without any acknowledgement to Marilyn in the slightest degree, he drug his screaming quarry higher and higher.
J.D.’s questioning screams grew fainter and dimmer. At some point, the Holy of Holy’s sanctuary healed itself back to Marilyn’s nearly noiseless Eden once again.
At some point, she finally sat back into her chair and picked up her needles and tried her best to begin again. Her time for tatting had ended for today.
She sat at the table holding her tools in her hands. As quickly as shock had filled her soul, it was now being replaced by curiosity.
Marilyn sat waiting with a vain hope for an explanation. One would not be given to her.
J.D.’s mind was reeling from the fact that the code was broken. Father was supposed to listen to him, give him penance, and absolve him. In J.D.’s mind, these were the rules of life. Father’s rage was beyond the realm of normal. Because of this, J.D. was under the misguided belief that Father did not have the authority to go past J.D.’s boundary.
He was still very much baffled as he was thrown into one of the leather-bound wing chairs that sat on the outside of Father’s ancient, hand-carved oak desk.
His eyes watched Father as he walked behind the desk with his back turned to J.D. After several moments, Father turned to J.D. In a severally calmed voice, Father said, “I’m sorry for laying hands on you. Please forgive me.”
J.D. shrugged his shoulders and wrinkled up his lips, stating, “So-kay.”
With his mostly bald head and well-trimmed goatee beard, the six-foot, four inch, 210 pounds leaned over the back of his chair and stared at J.D. He lowered his voice and said, “Let’s do this again, tell me once again what you did.”
J.D.’s ego still felt ruffled from the rules breach. “I told you that I broke a glass figurine in Mrs. Worth’s house,” he responded.
Father continued, “And why were you in Mrs. Worth’s house?”
“I was hiding in her closet so that I could take a naked picture of her,” J.D. answered with clear eyes in an unflustered manor.
Having heard the exact same statement for the second time, Father felt his muscles tense and his eyes narrowed for so many reasons. The least of which, is that J.D. appeared to not understand that what he had just said was a problem.
Father gripped the back of his chair with all of his might trying desperately to channel his energy into the unfeeling leather instead of J.D.
J.D. simply sat staring at Father.
Father closed his eyes, took a shallow breath asking, “And?”
See Tuesday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.
