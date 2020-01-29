(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Spring! The hope, the promise of a wondrous future, encased in a simple word.
A sunny day combined with a gentle wind gave every creature in the area the urge to be happy.
The little town of Greensburg, Indiana, in the year 1863 was little more than the county seat. It was surrounded by farmland and wilderness in every direction. The animals crawled, climbed, and flew in every direction.
On a perfect day such as today, all of the denizens of the woods allowed themselves to forget the daily chores and simply frolic.
Robin felt the urge to sing and she tweeted as loudly as she was able to. She was gladly joined by Blue Jays, Sparrows, Red-wing Black birds, and fowl of every type and color.
Robin was so enamored by the glorious day that she did not notice that the voices of the other birds had fallen silent. When she finally began to take notice of the quiet that was enveloping the woods, it may have been too late.
Out of the corner of her eye, for just the flash of a second, she saw a glimpse of a shadow.
Many who saw such a miniscule bit of information would have taken time to find the source of what they had seen. In less than the blink of her eye, she flew for her very life.
Robin instinctively knew...Hawk!
Not just any hawk, but a Red-Tailed Hawk. And not just any Red-Tailed Hawk, but one that was hungry and had set its sharp eyes on Robin.
Normally, Robin would have been an easy meal for Hawk, but the only bit of luck was that Robin flew through some tree branches. As Hawk reached her talons for Robin, she grabbed a bit of branch along with a few of Robins feathers.
This threw Robin's flight path off, but Hawk had to adjust her chase and renew her attack. Robin realized how close the end had come for her, but she could not waste a single second being grateful to the branch. She flew on.
Hawk reset her focus and renewed the pursuit of her dinner.
Robin used every skill that she possessed, no matter how slight, weaving through the woods. Always in the background, she could hear the rattle of leaves as Hawk pursued her.
Robin flew through a dense cluster of trees only to be engulfed in a new terror. The worst possible thing that she could imagine had happened, she had flown into an open space. She had exchanged the minimal protection of the woods for the devastating freedom of no protection. This would almost certainly ensure that Robin would not survive this assault.
Behind her, Robin could hear Hawk crashing through the last leaves of the tree line and begin gaining speed toward Robin. Besides being hungry, Hawk was extremely upset that she had to work so hard for a meal that should have been easy to obtain.
Then, Robin's untenable situation was suddenly given a slight chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.