Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Father nodded and left Brent to his own thoughts.
Once outside, he had his own thoughts. After several moments of staring at the road in front of him, he eventually began walking down the sidewalk.
He made two right turns and wound up in front of Mrs. Worth’s house.
A thousand doubts ran through his mind, but he eventually decided that he could not let his pledge to J.D. about the figurine be glossed over.
After a slight hesitation, Father pushed the doorbell. A few moments later, the door opened to revel an elderly woman with snow white hair and very bright eyes. “Yes?”
“Hello Mrs. Worth, how are you today?”
“Why, Father John, please come in,” was her gracious reply.
She, like Brent, had trouble getting around but managed to make it to her comfy-looking wing chair.
Once seated, she asked, “What brings you around on such a beautiful morning like today?”
Father smiled at her grace and charm. “I was just stopping to see how you are doing. I missed you for services last week.”
She smiled a tiny smile, “Well, I don’t get around as well as I use to. Age must be catching up a little with me.”
Father smiled in tepid agreement.
She asked if he wanted something to drink, but he politely refused and said that he just wanted to chat, if that would be OK.
“Why, of course, Father” she paused. “About anything special?”
This was a puzzle for Father, how to broach this subject. The pause was giving him a notion to just let the whole matter simply drop. Maybe it would be best if she lived her entire life without knowing anything about this sordid affair.
“So...?” was where he started and ended the question.
Her eyes blinked several times as if she was doing an assessment of Father. “Why did you really come here this morning, Father?”
He stared at this remarkable woman. Finally saying, “I’m sorry, I just wanted to check on you.” With that he began to rise to his feet.
After he had risen, she puzzled, “Does this have something to do with that young man last night?”
Father immediately sat down. It was as if an electric shock went through his spine, “Young man?”
She was highly intelligent, but more than that, she was intuitive about people.
“Father, something odd happened and then suddenly you pop up to just...chat. I have never put an overabundance of stock in coincidence,” she stated with her slight smile.
She was good.
Father John knew to tread very carefully, “Odd? Odd like what?”
