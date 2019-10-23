(Editor’s note: The following is the first in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Some people are chatty and some simply live in their own world. Maya and the girls had become experts in the ability to read people. The scope is run every day, from those who engage and others who just want to be left alone.
Most do not care who their waitress is, but a few are very strict in their routine. Mrs. Clayberg was one firmly ensconced in the latter camp. She was an elderly lady who dressed stylishly. Whether it was intentional or not, she spoke in a condescending tone to everyone who had the misfortune of interacting with her.
Katlyn and Sarah always felt a small sense of relief that they were not high enough in their stature to serve, "Her Majesty." The only presence that she allowed to be intruded upon was by Maya herself.
Sarah watched her pompousness walk past the large windows in front the restaurant, so she immediately went to the kitchen to relieve her mom from cooking. This freed Maya from the grill and griddle to be the subject of arrogance and belittlement.
Maya smiled and armed herself with a menu and a glass of fresh squeezed orange juice. Mrs. Clayberg ambled to "her" table just as Maya approached.
"Mrs. Mays," she said in a speech pattern that reveled a stroke from days gone by. In truth, she has many different health concerns that she was dealing with by herself.
"Hello, Mrs. Clayberg."
Maya noticed that she seemed much more tired than usual.
"Two eggs, white toast, and a little bit of butter," she ordered as she sat down. Mrs. Clayberg immediately began to arrange the silverware, napkin, and orange juice to her personal liking.
Maya smiled and told her, "I will have that right out for you."
Mrs. Clayberg nodded her head once and simply said "Good, make sure you do it right this time."
As Maya went to the kitchen to personally fix her meal, she noticed Tom's eyes follow her all the way to the kitchen. He said nothing; he just marveled at Maya's deep well of restraint.
Maya gave the most minuscule nod and blink of eyes that she could manage to him.
Not being known as someone to hide his opinions, Nelson said in a low voice, "Why does she allow that witch to talk to her like that?"
"Shut up, boy," was the only retort from Tom who never looked at Nelson. He simply kept watch on the kitchen entrance.
Nelson's voice rose a little, "All I'm saying is..."
Tom looked him in the eyes and cut him off with a firm voice, "Stop talking...right now!"
Nelson got the message loud and clear. He went back to eating his perfectly prepared breakfast. Tom had watched this drama unfurl on many, many occasions.
He returned to his stoic mood and let his eyes transfer from Mrs. Clayberg to the kitchen. Tom has always been a man of great honor. He knew the reason for Maya and Mrs. Clayberg's situation. This was not the time, nor his place, to meddle.
See Tuesday’s Daily News for Chapter 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.