Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Clock began to think what it would do if its best friend was no longer there. Clock never spoke of any of these fears to Tree, Clock just wanted to enjoy every second that the two could spend with each other.
Tree, on the other hand was very intuitive. Even though Clock had never said a word about this, Tree had come to the same conclusion. Tree never wanted his friend to worry.
If anybody ever had the ability, it was very easy to see why Tree and Clock were best of friends.
Years passed.
In the year 1887, the city of Greensburg elected a new mayor named Almon Creath. Mayor Creath owned a factory that produced thread and cloth. He was a very successful businessman.
After a week on the job, the mayor stood on the courthouse lawn and stared at Tree. In a few moments, a horse drawn wagon pulled to a stop. The mayor greeted the man who was wearing a checkered shirt and dark green pants.
The mayor pointed to Tree and began telling him that he wanted that, “roof destroying eyesore” to be removed. He wanted any damage to the roof repaired and the floor fixed so that this could never happen again.
A sense of shear dread flooded both Tree and Clock.
They both knew that this one day might come, but it was their hope and prayer that it never would.
Tree actually took the news better than Clock. Tree had never truly been alone, Clock on the other hand was not sure if it would be able to be alone again.
The mayor and the workman shook hands, the workman went to his wagon and began rummaging for his tools. The mayor was interrupted by a family in a wagon that was pulling to a stop right in front of the courthouse. They had business inside and decided to make a day of it by everyone coming into town.
“Hello,” said Mayor Creath as he greeted them.
Mr. Siefert exchanged greetings and explained to the mayor of his needs.
The mayor invited them in to get their deed paperwork started.
Mrs. Siefert asked what Amos Johangiman was rooting in his wagon for.
The mayor pointed to Tree and said, “He is going to take care of that.”
The whole family looked skyward.
One of the sons asked, “Papa, can we go up and see that tree?”
The mayor began to think a polite way to tell them what his plans were.
Mrs. Siefert interrupted, “John, let’s all take a look at it.”
Mayor Creath hemmed and hawed for several seconds before Mr. Siefert pulled a dime from his pocket and said, “Of course, we will pay you for your time.”
The mayor stared at the outstretched hand and his mind began to whirl with thoughts of the future.
If one family would be willing to pay good hard money to see a destructive and invasive eyesore, maybe a lot of other families would be willing to pay to see, “The Famous, Mysterious Tree.”
See Thursday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.
