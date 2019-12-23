J.D. waved his hand as if trying to conjure in the image into the air. “After I took the picture, I waited until she left to take a shower. As I left, I knocked a little glass knickknack off of a dresser. I put it in the trash can under some papers, and then I left.”
His voice was punctual, as if he was reading the highlights from a bullet point report.
“Did Mrs. Worth...how did you get into her house?” He tried very hard to ask the right questions.
“Oh, I crawled under her wooden fence and went in the back door.” He leaned toward Father a little bit, “In this town, almost no one locks their back door,” he said, as if trying to clue Father in on a town secret. Father’s mind immediately shot to the back door of the rectory.
Father rubbed his eyes and finally sat down in his own chair. He needed to make J.D. aware of what should be a crystal-clear situation.
“Do you know how old Mrs. Worth is?” he puzzled.
J.D. rolled his eyes in thought. The final calculation in his mind was, “Old I guess, maybe 70?”
Father leaned forward and put his fingertips on his desk, “She is 92 years old.”
J.D.’s only response was a snort, “Huh,” that told father that J.D. had not realized.
“Do you not find girls of your own age interesting?”
His jaw pulled back toward his head a little, “I like them a lot. Why?”
“Do you find older women attractive?”
“Not really,” was his puzzled response.
Father began, “Taking pictures of a naked, 92-year-old woman, doesn’t feel strange to you?”
J.D. shot back, “Not strange...weird.”
They sat across from each other just staring. Father was attempting to figure out what to do next. J.D.’s only thought was what his penance would be for breaking the figurine.
On so many levels, this did not make any sense. Suddenly a thought popped into Father’s mind that he had not considered before. He leaned forward and asked, “Why did you take the picture?”
Finally, J.D. began to pull his stare from Father. J.D. pulled himself back into his chair and put his hands together into his lap. “Well, Father...I don’t think I can tell you that.”
Father pressed this issue. His rage was beginning to ebb away into something that made sense. “Did you take that picture for your own gratification?”
J.D. squinted his eyes and asked, “What does that mean?”
In a soft voice, Father said, “So you could look at it later.”
J.D. recoiled back into his chair because of near revulsion, “Why would I want to look at a picture of that wrinkled prune?”
“I ask again, why did you take that picture?”
J.D. began to squirm in the corner of his chair; he scratched his head and rubbed his chin.
Father did not know if this was J.D.’s conscience finally making an appearance and his code was blocking it’s forward movement, but Father pressed his attack.
