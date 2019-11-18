(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
The instant that Mrs. Carter was gone, Katlyn and Sarah converged on their mother.
"It's not too late. We can get some pitchforks and torches and chase her down before she can get back to the castle," Katlyn said with a broad smile.
Maya afforded herself a roll of the eyes and a smile.
Sarah took a difficult tact, "Mom, I am so sorry. I didn't mean to say that."
Maya looked straight at her, "Yes, you did. We don't need her kind of business anyway."
Katlyn was in charge of all of the financial business for the diner. Even though they could always use the extra money, she was in lockstep agreement with her mom.
Sarah said in a small voice, "She will tell people what happened."
Maya knew full well about the implications of idle talk in a small town. "People will believe what they want to believe. Besides, everyone knows what kind of a person she is."
She took Sarah's face into her hands. "Remember, never be afraid to stand up for yourself, OK?"
Sarah nodded as a single tear came from her eye.
Maya wiped away the tear with her thumb and took a shallow breath as she turned to Katlyn, "Now, take your sister and get those pitchforks before she gets too far."
Katlyn smiled a huge smile, because her mom almost never indulged in her amazing sense of humor. With that, she gave her mom a giant bear hug. After several seconds, "Ok, ok. We have things to do," Maya said, returning her daughters' squeeze.
Katlyn relished these types of moments, because she felt that a positive influence was being made on her mom.
With this diversion over, it was back to the chore of finishing the remainder of dinner preparations.
The next hour and a half was free time. This is known in the restaurant business as the doughnut hole: the time after the breakfast rush and before the dinner rush, because everyone is either at work or running errands. People who work in restaurants use this time to relax or catch up on their personal time.
Katy's diner was no exception. Katlyn puttered around in the kitchen, fixing little things while Sarah kept up to date on the internet. Of course, a quick nap was not out of the question.
Maya spent her free time watching a game show on a small television that was kept behind the counter.
They each knew the other's routines and usually did not interfere.
The relative quiet was only broken on a few occasions by Maya saying, "No, no, no, not that one, the other one!" She has loved this game show ever since she was a little girl watching it with her mother.
For some reason, she suddenly remembered that on the Monday after her wedding, Richard and she sat for one hour in their hotel room watching this show. Richard never really cared to spend his time doing this, but he loved Maya deeply. When you love someone completely, you enjoy being with them, no matter what the situation.
