Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Father had had enough surprises for one day, “Tell me exactly what is going on between you two,” he demanded.
Brent looked at his slippers and wiggled his toes, nodded his head, took a breath and began, “Well, this all started in 1942.”
Father had the ability to smell a con job from a mile away. This stank of deception from the moment that Brent opened his mouth. “Seriously, you are going to lie to a priest?”
Brent’s mouth gapped open. This was followed by an indignant voice, “I have never lied to a priest!”
“Me, neither,” added J.D.
Father shot a glance at J.D. telling him that he would be dealt with soon enough. Father made a slightly uncomfortable movement because, in truth, J.D. had never lied to him in confession.
Father cleared his throat, because he realized that he had fallen into a little trap. With no real proof one way or the other, he now felt obligated to continue listening, for at least a little while more.
“In January 1942, I quit school and joined the Army. It’s what you did back then.”
Father nodded his head a little in agreement.
“I was always sweet on Edra Standifer, but I never did anything about it. When you’re young, you think you have all the time in the world.”
Again, Father nodded a little.
“The second that I got back from signing up in Cincinnati, I went straight to Edra’s house and told her that I was leaving, and I had always loved her.”
He paused for several seconds as his memories of that moment replayed in his mind.
Unknowingly, Father began to lose a tiny bit of his skepticism.
Breaking the silence, Brent finally continued, “I got down on one knee and proposed to her on the spot.” He looked at Father and with a painful, broken little grimace. “She said, “No.” She stood me up, and she told me that she would be waiting for me when I came home. With that she gave me the biggest, best kiss that I have ever had in my entire life.”
Father sat stock still.
One week later when I was leaving for induction in Cincinnati, she gives me an envelope and tells me to keep it private from everyone. When I looked in the envelope, there is a small picture of her wearing...well nothing. I found out later that these were called pin-ups.”
Father had heard that boys were given these to remind them what they would be fighting for.
He watched his toes wiggle again, “Her Aunt was working for a pharmacy that developed their own film in Batesville. Her Aunt was the kind of girl who never had problems doing things like that, if you know what I mean?”
Father did not know what he meant, but he nodded his head anyway.
Brent raised his fuzzy eyebrows and said, “Anyway, I put the picture inside of my pocket bible that Father Dominic had given all of us boys. Then I left to fight in the great World War II.”
(See Thursday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.)
