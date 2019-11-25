(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
His sentence was broken in half as the front door once again rang to life. In walked two of the three Greensburg police officers, the look on the couples faces went from hard to grim.
"Hello, Sarah, do you have an extra coffee?" Chief Bridges asked as he stared at Maya without a smile.
Sarah answered as she walked behind the counter, "Sure, we just made a fresh pot just for you."
Officer Lucas never talked a lot, but you always felt safe around him. He was a retired Marine who had served in combat overseas. He was very observant and uneasily flustered.
"Hello, ladies," he said with an almost nonexistent smile. They stood for just a second until Sarah was off of the dining room floor, then walked toward the couple.
Chief Bridges gave a very slight movements of his eyes which told Katlyn to back away from the table. Katlyn took three slow steps backwards, and by reflex, she put her right hand behind her back. From the corner of her eye, she caught a glimpse of a shotgun barrel that was briefly seen from outside of the front window.
"Folks, can we have a word with you outside?" the Chief informed rather than asked. The couple flashed questioning looks at each other.
"Let's all be calm," Office Lucas told them. Katlyn had backed into a corner always keeping her hand out of sight. The couple looked at each other for a second time and slowly rose from the table.
Behind the counter, Maya had wrapped her arms around Sarah. Her heart ached that she could not reach Katlyn. Katlyn never took her eyes off of the couple.
Chief Bridges said, "Listen to me. Slowly place your hands on top of your heads."
The couple complied. It appeared as if this was not their first-time interaction with law enforcement. They were expertly cuffed by Officer Lucas and the Chief. Chief Bridges made a call on his shoulder mounted radio and the world seemed to explode.
Red and blue lights began to flood the street and inside of the diner. Three more officers came through front door, one carrying the 12-gauge shotgun that Katlyn had briefly seen. State trooper, Iris Wilhoit, appeared through the kitchen. She had obviously come through the back door.
Maya began franticly waving for Katlyn to join them behind the counter. It was only then that Katlyn lowered her right hand from behind her back and went to her family.
As the couple was being removed from the restaurant, they were read their Miranda rights. The only response from either of them was provided the woman, "Lawyer."
She had a very sour look about her face, while the man just looked frustrated. Katlyn was thinking to herself that they should have appeared more excited than they were. Katlyn was a great study of the human condition.
Maya gave her daughters a hug that would have rivaled the mightiest python.
