(Editor’s note: The following is the first in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Floyd happily said, “So moved.”
Eustice turned to Maya and held out his shaky left hand to her and said, “Good luck, young lady. I’ll help my grandson draw up the papers to make everything proper.”
He had lost his right arm while serving in the Army in Korea in 1951.
Floyd held his right hand out and with a firm shake, “We will hold you to our bargain, OK?”
Maya nodded her head and said, “I will make you proud.”
Floyd let go of her hand and said, “We know you will.”
Eustice said, “Floyd, you call that boy of yours and start the remodeling to Katy’s specifications. I’ll make all of the paperwork at the courthouse ready.”
Eustice was a lawyer who had been retired for many years. His son and grandson still ran the family law firm. Lately, he had begun to repeat himself just a little bit.
Eustace and Floyd knew Maya’s late husband and were very fond of both of them. While Floyd called her Maya, Eustace preferred calling her by her middle name of Kathrine, or Katy for short. Maya did not care because she loved both of these men like surrogate fathers.
Floyd pulled a keyring out of his pocket and gently fumbled until a single key popped off. He handed it to Maya and said, “Go make a restaurant.”
She gave both of them giant hugs and with her eyes welling with tears, she could only say, “Thank you”.
Floyd said, “Go on. Get going before you get us to bawling.”
It was too late for Eustace. He was already reaching for his handkerchief to dab his eyes. “Hit the bricks, toots. You don’t want to see us old men get mushy.”
Maya almost ran out of the front door of her new diner to call her daughters and share the great news.
5 a.m.: Greensburg is mostly farmers, feed stores, churches, a hardware shop, and only one restaurant. “Katy’s Diner” is the glue that seems to hold it all together.
Tuesday started as it always did with Sarah clicking on the “Open” sign at five minutes before 5 a.m.
The entire staff of employees from the Arkrock Metal fabricating shop was waiting to come in, all five of them. Each, in turn, walked past Sarah, and she is yet again greeted by “Sarah,” “Katy,” Sarah-Katy,” “Katy-Sarah,” “Hey Kiddo.”
The last salutation was provided by Tom Siddell, the owner of the fabricating shop. He knows that Sarah has been a part of this Vaudeville routine for almost six months or so, and she always shows her enjoyment of the attention with her small and very polite smile.
Once seated, Katlyn began pouring coffee into mugs that had been just been turned right-side-up. In one harmonious voice, the men said, “Good morning, Katy!” The only mar in an otherwise well-polished routine was Nelson Moorhead, who had said, “Morning, Katy.”
His brother, Mason, closed his eyes in disbelief and shook his head, “Why you gotta be like that? You mess everything up.”
See Tuesday’s Daily News for Chapter 3.
