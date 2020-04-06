(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
As years passed by, the businesses did not return to the square. Greensburg was becoming a footnote in Indiana history. It was heartbreaking that the downtown was being referred to as a ghost town.
Despite the best efforts of mayors, city councils and various business people, the square continued to decline.
For many years, Clock tolled its bell to fewer and fewer people. Even Tree was unable to renew people's faith in small town courthouse squares. This was not unique to Greensburg; Clock had heard that this phenomenon was taking place all across America.
Tree and Clock were glad that they had each other to talk to.
It is a true fact of life that no matter how bleak existence gets, there is always a new ray of sunshine into each day.
In 2012, Clock pointed out to Tree that there was a flurry of activity in the old Knights of Pythias clubhouse. Tree had noticed, but thought that it was becoming just another storage room.
Tree began to see a young man who was showing people around the square, not just the clubhouse. He was trying his best to encourage these people to reopen shops.
Clock recognized him as the grown-up Bryan Robbins. Tree had let time slip by, without realizing what a great love Bryan had for downtown Greensburg.
Since he was a little boy, he had a dream of seeing the city core revitalized and bringing it back to life. Clock and Tree were grateful that someone truly cared. Unfortunately, they were doubtful that at this point anything could be done to bring back the wonderful, charming, vibrant life that was once Greensburg.
Tree and Clock were pleasantly wrong.
First a restaurant opened and slowly the little town appeared to take a new breath.
Bryan took it upon his shoulders to work 12 hours a day, six days a week to bring life back to a place that was deeply rooted in the drawings of his imagination.
For the first time in many years, Tree and Clock felt that they had an opportunity to see smiles of the young and old again.
A Robin flew to the top of the clock tower and landed on one of Tree's branches. Tree could not help but stare at Robin as she sang a most wonderful song.
For just a split second, there was a notion of telling Robin the story of how Tree came to be on top of a clock tower. It was extremely comforting, just to listen to her song of joy and sunlight.
For Tree, that was more than enough.
###
