Directly, Maya returned with a piping hot plate of eggs, toast, and a small side of butter. After they were deposited on the table, Mrs. Clayberg scanned the contents and said, "I guess this will have to do," without giving Maya the courtesy of looking at her. She spread her napkin on her lap and began to eat.
Maya smiled, and to Sarah's dread, went back to the kitchen. This left her with a 50 percent chance that she would have to be the one to talk to Mrs. Clayberg.
Brian drank the last of his water, laid a dollar on the table, smiled a broken smile to Sarah and began walking out.
Katlyn made sure that she was standing by the door as he left, "Gonna do it today?"
He paused just long enough to say, "I'll ask her tomorrow."
Katlyn said in a low, big sister voice, "She might say, 'yes.' "
His shyness kicked into high gear as he whispered, "Tomorrow." This allowed him to hurry out of the door, but not before he cast a quick glance at Sarah that spoke volumes of unspoken words.
Katlyn had a firm rule about not interfering in anyone else's love life. However, she was not above giving a slight nudge, in what she thought was the right direction.
Shyness was not a problem for Katlyn. She had the triple threat. She was outgoing, extremely intelligent, and shared the trait of beauty that ran through her family.
A love of this town has kept her here. She could easily be anything or anywhere she wanted to be.
Having said that, for one week a year, she would put on pointy ears and attend a sci/fi convention so that she could role play with her nerd friends.
She is not just smart, she is scary smart. People have accused her of having a big red button in the middle of her living room. Maybe, just maybe, someday...one push, and it's all over.
It had come time for Tom and his crew to head to work. He called to Katlyn, "Katydid, yet another excellent meal." Katlyn replied, "Thank you guys for stopping in." The cash laid by each plate, and they filed out in the exact order as they had entered.
The only change was that all five, in unison, in one loud voice called out, "Bye, Sarah!"
Again, Sarah smiled and lightly blushed as she always did. She truly appreciated the over-the-top attention.
Mrs. Clayberg, on the other hand, did not. She displayed her disgust to this jocularity by snapping her napkin. This afforded an opportunity for Nelson and Joe to chuckle. By getting under her skin for just a little bit, they gained a sense of purpose that would last them for the rest of the day.
Katlyn and Sarah began clearing the table and putting everything back into its proper place. Maya left the kitchen and went directly to Mrs. Clayberg's table just as she was preparing to leave. "I hope everything was all right."
