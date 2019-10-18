But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.
Acts 1:8
In a few months, we will celebrate Pentecost Sunday. This is a special time of the church year when we specifically recognize not only the birth of the church, but a time when the Third Person of the Holy Trinity was manifest as promised by Our Lord.
Certainly, that Sunday is a wonderful Sunday but let me remind all of us that we must celebrate the Holy Spirit in our lives on a daily basis. Why? Because it is the Holy Spirit that gives us the spiritual boost or power to be overcomers of sin.
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen was a great communicator as he preached and appeared on his TV show, Life Is Worth Living. I love watching these shows as they play out on today’s TV on EWTN, a Christian/Catholic television network.
He began this program in the fall of 1951, making him the first televangelist of the many that would follow later. I have watched his shows from the 1950s when he spoke out against communism. His messages were always powerful and, for the most part, received well by many people. He was not backward in preaching against sin and other problems of society.
I heard that a priest came to him and asked, “Bishop, how is it that when you preach people listen and when I preach they pay no attention?” to which Sheen replied, “I spend an hour every day before the Blessed Sacrament and you don’t.”
Wow! That’s pretty strong, but the point made is this, Sheen was dedicated to the cause of his calling and that meant remaining focused on the reason he was called, which is Jesus Christ.
For those who may not understand what the Blessed Sacrament is, in the Catholic, Lutheran Orthodox and Eastern Orthodox churches you will see behind the Altar Table a structure where a priest will open a door and remove the communion bread. Since we believe in the real presence of Christ at the Eucharist/Holy Communion, we believe the Tabernacle houses the bread that has been sacramentally blessed, thus we refer to this as the body of Christ.
So it is that we find a focus on the Tabernacle, containing the body of Our Lord, that we spend time in adoration instead of rushing out of the church at the end of worship. It is the Tabernacle that Sheen would focus on while praying and asking the Holy Spirit for the anointing to preach and reach people.
While you may not have a TV or radio ministry, there is plenty for all of us to do. There is a need to love people and the Holy Spirit will help you with that. God knows that it takes a lot of His divine love to love some folks.
Don’t wait for that special Sunday of each year to celebrate the Holy Spirit, do it daily and realize the power of the Holy Spirit. Receive His power in your life today.
