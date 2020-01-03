After this manner, therefore, pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. 10 Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. 11 Give us this day our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.
As a small child, I was taught the importance of prayer. My grandmother made sure I said my prayers every night at bedtime and she taught me the prayer we call The Lord’s Prayer.
Since those more simplistic days of my life, I have learned the value of prayer, and I have also learned there is one of three responses from our Lord: 1. Yes, 2. No, 3 Wait. As ambitious people, we don’t like waiting on the Lord for His answer.
It’s when we become anxious and make the decision without His response to later say: God doesn’t answer prayer and He most certainly doesn’t care for my needs. If you are going to take the time to ask Him for help and assistance in making a decision, then wait on His answer. Granted, the answer may not be what you were expecting, but it will be the correct answer.
J. L. Kraft, who founded the cheese company, said that he built his company in its early days through prayer plus hard work. It was pretty much a one-man business. Mr. Kraft would do his deliveries and pick up supplies with a horse-drawn wagon. His horse, named Paddy, would listen as Kraft talked out loud.
Kraft laughingly said, “I’m not sure I was talking to Paddy, the Lord, or both, but somehow answers would come and I was guided every step of the way.” Kraft said that he needed guidance to develop his business. He didn’t have a team of developers, marketers or anyone else to help him. He depended on prayer to help him develop his business and most of us have had some sort of Kraft food product in our kitchens. Prayer really works.
I heard J. C. Penney, the founder of the department store that bears his name; told a group of us young students of marketing and business, “Trust in the Lord. Give your life to Him. Listen, He will answer.”
I have found the guidance of the prayer our Lord has taught us to pray really gives us structure for a prayer life. I can tell you that I pray about my business and it is wonderful to see the outcome of faithful prayer.
J. L. Kraft said, “When you really need your answer if you are a believer in prayer, your answer will be there for you. For example, if I needed my answer next Thursday at 9 a.m., I would tell the Lord so. I didn’t dictate to Him, I just told Him I needed guidance by then as I had to come up with a decision at that time.”
Do you have a deadline for some decision making? Trust in the Lord with all your might. Don’t dictate to Him what you think the decision would be, give Him an opportunity to give you a new direction.
As we have celebrated a brand new year, make a promise to yourself to make time for prayer, not just over your meal but really spend some quality time that will mold you for a quality life.
