An old man lay dying in a nursing home with his two children sitting next to him as he took his last breath. The gentleman had been in this facility for six years and didn’t have much contact with anyone other than his two children who were still young and unmarried.
After he passed away, they posted an obituary, as the two boys didn’t expect much of a gathering at their father’s funeral.
The day of the funeral, an unexpected crowd was in attendance to pay their respects. The man, a retired school custodian, had made an impact on many without ever saying much.
As the mourners left, many shared their stories with the sons, and they were amazed.
One student told about spending an hour praying with him after he lost his mother in a car accident. Another shared a story of the custodian paying his family’s electric bill as it was going to be shut off the next day. More and more tales of this man’s good deeds were told, even one about paying for the lunches of children who didn’t have any money.
This type of impact on our community should be a model for all of us. This man did the work that God put in front of him and did it without broadcasting it for everyone to see how “good” he was. He did it because he wanted to please his Father. He did not want anyone to know about his generous deeds.
In a world in which we post everything that we do on social media, it’s difficult to be like this generous custodian who passed away without any accolades from society.
I picture this man sitting with God and laughing together as he rejoices and finally gets the attention he deserves.
Sometimes, I think we should find these people and praise them before they leave.
Is there someone unsung hero that you could praise right now? What’s stopping you?
