GREENSBURG - I've read John Pratt's book "Historic Tales of Decatur County Indiana." I've been looking forward to it, and I'm not disappointed. It tells interesting history and it's fun to read.
There's a photo of the courthouse and Kid McCoy on the front cover. I remember Smiley Fowler told me about Kid McCoy many years ago but I never saw a photo. John told about Kid and how he got his name. The back cover has a photo of the final game between South Bend and Rockford Peaches. That's a front page story all its own and I did not know it.
I especially like the way John divided up his book. Part One is titled, "Stories of Greensburg and Decatur County that everyone should know." He tells us just when and how he came up with the idea of having the Chautauqua when he was at North Decatur. Another chapter is about Will Cumback and actually has a photographed letter to Cumback by A. Lincoln plus something else, but I don't want to tell you everything. You'll discover and enjoy it yourself.
That first part has 21 short chapters and some of those are others writing a short account of what they remember about a particular person or subject. Phyllis Hellmich, Arleen Schwering, Chuck Hood, Melody Johnson, Pam Goodin, Angela Hersley and Christy Dunne tell about their experience on one particular and very special day.
There are chapters about the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Fred Craig, The Hoosier Schoolmaster, Janet Rumsey, the Shriver brothers, the Underground Railroad, Oscar Ewing, Fred Marlowe, Elizabeth Finnern and more.
Others tell their favorite movie stories, not about the movie but what happened, and that includes the K of P Theater. Logan Hyatt shares a humorous memory, Barb Jones, Mark Hamer, Daryl Martin, Kim Gross Schaffer, Ginger Stewart Webb and Bob Siefker all tell some great stories.
Another chapter is "Favorite Restaurant Memories" with Taylor Hauck, Patrick Nobbe, Fanny McDaniel, Michael Cornn, Edith Rutherford, Deborah Kellar, Laura Foster and Michelle Schutte-Cathey sharing great short stories about a particular incident.
And then we read the chapter titled, "Did You Know." There are 17 subjects, not long, just a short paragraph, but wonderful things that we want to know. Of course, there's a chapter about "Hoosier Hysteria" in which John tells about his favorite pirate team; I'm thinking you'll be surprised at his favorite team, but you'll enjoy it too.
Part Two of the book is about "Growing Up in Greensburg" and you'll read about baseball and bicycles, football, John's pet - Killer, tennis ball, a special trip, and The Cycos. There are many photos in the book and you'll be surprised. You may find the last part the most interesting. At least, it is something I've never seen done before and it's a great addition.
That section has a 365-day calendar showing something that happened on every day of the year. All are about what happened in Decatur County or to someone in the county. For example, on February 21, 1890, The Greensburg City Council approved the first electric lights. On April 11, 1949 "The City of Democracy" model replica of Greensburg is flown out of the country for a European tour.
John's book will be released at 2 p.m. Monday March 14, at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library. There will be a release party on that day where books will be sold. John will read a couple of chapters. He will return to the library from 6 to 7 that evening for a book signing.
On Tuesday at 2 p.m. he will have a book signing at Rainbow Books and Gifts.
The books will be available at Rainbow Books, The Branch, and online at Amazon, Target, Arcadia Publishing, Barnes and Noble, Book Depository, and Walmart.
