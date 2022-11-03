INDIANAPOLIS – CenterPoint Energy is reminding customers that now is a good time to prepare for the winter heating season with some simple household safety and energy efficiency measures.
Remember to take care of these tasks around your home:
Replace the batteries in your home’s smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Check the expiration dates on these devices. Smoke alarms typically have a lifespan of 10 years, while carbon monoxide detectors last five years.
Clean the vent ductwork on your dryer to reduce the potential for a dryer-related fire. It also helps your appliance run more efficiently.
Schedule your annual furnace inspection with a qualified technician to make sure your heating system is running safely and efficiently.
Now is also a good time to take advantage of energy efficiency tips to reduce your energy usage and lower your utility bills:
Replace or clean your furnace filter regularly. Good air flow is essential for maximizing efficiency and the life of your furnace.
Uncover heating vents. Make sure vents are not blocked by furniture or drapes to ensure proper air flow.
Turn down the thermostat. Lower it by 10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours. You can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule.
Seal air leaks with caulking and weather stripping around windows and doors. By keeping warm air in and cold air out, you can reduce your energy usage and costs.
Turn ceiling fans to rotate clockwise. It produces an updraft and moves warm air away from the ceiling into the rest of the room.
Close the fireplace damper when not in use. An open damper allows warm air to escape your home.
