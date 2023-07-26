GREENSBURG – Out in the county, the crops are looking good after several good rains.
We are always finding many things to be grateful for, we just have to look for them and not always look on the bad side of everything. I got two ripe tomatoes from one of my plants; the other one doesn’t look so good. I guess I will have to go to the Farmers’ Market this week to get some green beans to can. Home-canned green beans taste so much better than bought, and besides, I like to can.
It is time for fresh sweet corn to freeze. I bought some peaches last week and canned some, froze some, and, of course, made a fresh peach pie. Now, it is also time for fresh blackberries. They make such good pie, and I also need some to freeze for use this winter.
Of course, by next month apples will begin to ripen, so more applesauce to make. All that I had frozen is gone.
Extension Homemaker coming events
Aug. 7 – Homemaker Council meeting at 1 p.m. at the Extension office
Sept. 21 – Achievement Night at First Baptist Church
Sept. 28 – Fall District Day, Hanover, Jefferson County
Here are a few new recipes I thought you might want to try.
Lasagna for Two
1 c. spaghetti sauce
¾ c. shredded mozzarella cheese
½ c. cottage cheese
1 ½ c. cooked wide egg noodles
2 T. grated Parmesan cheese
chopped fresh parsley, optional
Warm spaghetti sauce; stir in mozzarella and cottage cheese. Fold in cooked noodles; pour into a greased 4 c. baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Top with chopped parsley.
Meatloaf Cupcakes
1 egg
¾ c. milk
¾ c. quick oats
¼ c. finely diced onion
1 c. shredded cheese
salt and pepper to taste
1 lb. lean ground beef
2/3 c. ketchup
2 ts. mustard
2 T. brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix egg and milk, add oats, onion, cheese, salt and pepper. Mix well and add ground beef. Spray cupcake tins and press meat down in each cup. Mix ketchup, mustard and brown sugar and put a spoonful on each one. Bake about 25 minutes. Makes 12 meat loaves.
Potato Frosting
1 4 oz. pkg. instant potatoes
2 T. butter
2 oz. cream cheese
Make potatoes according to package directions; add butter and sour cream. Scoop a spoonful on top of each cake while warm.
Vegetable Supreme
1 pkg. frozen lima beans
1 pkg. frozen green beans
1 pkg. of peas
Cook and drain vegetables according to pkg directions.
Sauce
¾ c. mayonnaise
2 T. oil
1 small onion, chopped
½ tsp. mustard
½ T. Worcestershire sauce
1 small can of water chestnuts, chopped
When ready to serve, fold sauce into vegetables and heat thoroughly.
Rhubarb Salad
4 c. diced fresh or frozen rhubarb
1 ½. c. water
½ c. sugar
1 6 oz. pkg strawberry Jello
1 c. orange juice
1 tsp. grated lemon peel
1 c. sliced fresh strawberries
In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the rhubarb, water and sugar to a boil. Cook uncovered until rhubarb is tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Jello until dissolved. Add orange juice and peel. Mix well. Chill until mixture begins to thicken. Fold in strawberries. Pour into a two-quart bowl and chill until set.
THE WOMAN WHO DRIVES FROM THE BACK SEAT IS NO WORSE THAN THE HUSBAND WHO COOKS FROM THE DINING ROOM TABLE.
