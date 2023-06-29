BATESVILLE – Pulskamps Flooring Plus at 12 Dirks Road, Batesville, has the products you want at prices you can afford.
There’s no need to go to big chain stores to get your job done, the staff at Flooring Plus gives you the attention you need and makes sure you understand exactly what you’re getting at the best price possible.
There’s no better place to shop in Batesville, Greensburg, Sunman, Brookville, Versailles and the surrounding areas.
Owned by Bob Gurley and Cindy Kramer, Pulskamps Flooring Plus provides flooring installation and sales, free estimates, PPG Paint sales and color matching, carpet cleaning and custom blind sales.
The business was created by Leon Pulskamp more than 40 years ago, and initially sold wallpaper, flooring and paint. It was then purchased by Pat and Jeanne Hanley in 2003, and they operated the store for almost 20 years.
This past fall, Bob Gurley and Cindy Kramer purchased the business, and today Pulskamps Flooring Plus specializes in flooring sales and installation including carpet, luxury vinyl, tile, hardwood and laminate, as well as paint sales and the other services previously mentioned.
When asked about his business philosophy, Gurley said, “From floor to ceiling, we’ve got you covered! [Our goal] is to provide high quality flooring and products to our customers and to provide great customer service to keep them coming back.”
“Our business is locally owned and operated, and we genuinely care about the customers and want them to be completely happy with their purchase,” he continued. “We have an in-house installation crew with years of experience, plenty of flooring options to choose from for all budgets, and high quality products.”
Pulskamps currently has eight employees, and Gurley said they are all dedicated to maintaining the operation’s reputation for quality and service.
“We want to continue on the path that was set in place over 40 years ago by Leon Pulskamp,” he said. “We will strive to be a business that Batesville and the surrounding areas are proud to have in their area by providing a friendly, quality buying experience for all members of our community and giving back as much as we can. We also hope to teach our children the fundamentals of running a business in hopes that one day one of them will take ownership and continue the legacy of being a family owned and operated small town business for years to come.”
Gurley encourages anyone who is considering new flooring or looking to buy paint to come into Pulskamps showroom, browse the displays, and talk to the sales associates to learn more about the high quality flooring and paint options available to them in Batesville.
Pulskamps is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, visit the store or call 812-934-3944 (or toll-free 866-248-3944).
