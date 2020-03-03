I had an unhappy experience last week that turned out to be a good experience. Yes, it let me meet a person who is perspicacious and punctilious, No kidding. I had to look up what to call someone who notices things quickly and is wise, astute, sharp, insightful. Kind of like Sherlock Holmes who was known for his powers of observation and deduction. I found that you call that person perspicacious. A person who is punctilious is someone who is meticulous and pays attention to details.
We can thank our lucky stars that we have punctilious and perspicacious firemen in Decatur County. Here’s what happened: Mind you now, I don’t recommend this, but it left me with a great deal of admiration for our firemen.
My stepdaughter, Nancy, my dog, Buddy and I went out to get some lunch and bring it back home to eat since Buddy doesn’t like to be left alone. Unfortunately, I locked myself, Buddy, and Nancy out of the house. Believe me, there was no way to get in that house or garage. And it was mighty cold that day. Not only that, it turned out that as Nancy, Buddy and I drove up, a friend had come to bring me a treat. She was knocking but couldn’t get in the house. Buddy looked so pitiful and gave me the look that said he couldn’t understand why he was being punished.
Using Nancy’s cell phone, I called a friend who has a key to my home in case of an emergency. The recorder answered instead of the friend. I left a message of despair and we simply stood wondering what on earth to do. Finally, one of us thought that maybe we could call the fire department’s non-emergency number and see if they could possibly help in some way.
So, I called and told the person who answered the problem. He said a couple of firemen would be there to see how they might help. Not more than ten minutes or so later, three young firemen (Jock Ralston, Curtis Lewis and Kevin Wenning) were at the house looking totally confident that there was no problem too difficult for them to solve. I won’t tell you just how they managed to get in the house, but they did, and the six of us plus Buddy entered the house.
Now here’s what shocked me: The young man who came in first immediately said, “Your smoke detector is damaged.” I told him yes, it had started making an awful noise in the middle of the night and since I couldn’t get up on a ladder I simply took the broom handle and smashed it up pretty good. He asked one of the other men to fetch a smoke detector from the truck. He installed it.
He wanted to know if there were other smoke detectors in the home. I told him that there was another one in one room. “I’ll show you,” I said. But after standing out in the cold so long I was not too stable, so I said, “I can’t find my cane.” He said there was one in the corner. Good grief. It wasn’t the one I usually use, but it was certainly a cane and one that I hadn’t noticed in months – nor had anyone else!
The firemen not only impressed me with their ability to get things done quickly without fuss, they started me thinking how anyone could be so observant to notice things such as the broken smoke detector and the cane in the corner upon entering the house. I told a friend about it and she said they probably are trained to be quickly observant. I looked up what it takes to become a firefighter and found no mention of that, but in any case it surely must be an asset if they are called to a fire or solve a problem for someone.
I’ve heard that as many as 60 firefighters die every year in the line of duty. I’ve wondered since last week if I, and maybe a few others, take our firefighters in of Decatur County for granted. I wish there was some way for us to let them know 365 days a year that we appreciate their dedication, the training they’ve had, and the kind of people they are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.