GREENSBURG - This is stepping away from what was supposed to be the column today because something ever so interesting and, even exciting, came along to share with you. There is a new group forming in this area. Chances are, maybe a few of you will be interested in taking part in this project. Chances are too that you know at least one of the people who has been wanting to get it started.
And who are those who thought to start this group? Jean Long, Marilyn Woods, Susan Wilson, Connie Endris, Polly Matlock, Anne Westhafer, Jean Stutz and, no doubt, there are others who couldn't make the initial meeting that day. I went because I learned a year and half ago that a prayer shawl can indeed be a fine source of comfort during certain times in our lives. Mainly, I think, just because it lets someone know that you care enough to give it. Jean Long said, "We create items to warm, comfort, enfold and encourage in good times and difficult ones. These gifts are meant to be a prayer you can feel."
Yes, this group has organized prayer shawl ministry. Maybe you aren't familiar with that term unless you have been the recipient of a shawl that was given to you to show that someone cared. This group named their ministry Purls of Love. I looked up the word "purl" and found that it, if used as an adjective, means "a knitting stitch made by putting the needle through the front of the stitch from right to left." The word "purl" if used as a verb means to knit with a purl stitch as in "knit one, purl one." But it isn't only knitting or crocheting.
Yes, this Purls of Love group will be knitting or crocheting shawls for their prayer shawl ministry. And that's exactly what it is but those who are preparing to start the group say that if you would like to participate but don't know how to knit or crochet be assured that someone will teach us how to knit or crochet. Or maybe you will say that you don't know or care for either knitting or crocheting but you can quilt.
Yes, quilters will also be welcomed because a lap quilt just might be the best gift for someone to show the person that you or someone cares. In fact, you can imagine a youngster's smile when given a lap quilt that has been quilted with fabrics showing animals, music or similar topics. To see the face of a youngster in the hospital light up when given a quilt with cats or dogs on it is worth all the effort that was put into making it.
When they learned that I wanted to share their enthusiasm for this project with you they asked if I would let you know that there will be plenty of yarn and patterns available plus, of course, any desired lessons. I can share with you that I saw boxes and boxes of various colored yarn sitting on a table there. So chances are, unless you have something definite in mind , you'll find what you need while there.
By the way, the get-togethers will be a part of the Friendship and Talent group that has met at the First Presbyterian Church for years right there on the square. They will meet at 10:30 a.m. May 11. And - not only that, if you make a reservation, lunch will be available at noon. Marilyn Woods said to call her if you will be able to stay for lunch at 812-614-3311. Judging by the lunch they served the day I was there I'd say there are some mighty cooks in the group! See you May 11?
Next week another gifted writer who has written a book and then back to the 1981 subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.