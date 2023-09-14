GREENSBURG - The Church on the Square (First Presbyterian) has begun its “Quest” Series asking, “Where in the World?”
Through stories of travel experiences shared by members of the congregation the presence of God’s love is explored through the many different cultures and customs.
To kick off the series, Dr. Steve Stradley told about some of his travel experiences using visual aids. Mrs. Linda Simpson had prepared “global” snacks for the group to enjoy after the service. Cafe Conversations, the adult Sunday School Program also featured discussion about the values of and feelings about traveling.
These travel experiences are woven into the worship service following the scripture reading and the pastor’s message.
The Quest series will continue through World Communion Sunday, Oct. 1, and the public is cordially invited to join the worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.