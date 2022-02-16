GREENSBURG – Today, I’ll share something with you that is just almost too good to be true. But it is true. Dr. Larry Rueff has written a book about the history of the railroads in Decatur County. No, not the same stories you’ve heard before. Rueff has found some unexpected places to get the story of Decatur County while the first track was being hoped for to the time when they nearly stopped.
First, please put this on your calendar: Rueff will give a talk about what he discovered at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at First Christian Church Family Life Center in Greensburg. It is a free, one-hour presentation with questions and answers to follow. It is one of the lectures on the “Cleo Duncan Bicentennial Lecture Series Event.” I’ve heard from others who heard him speak at another meeting and they want to come to this one, too. I’m going to be especially interested in the questions and answers.
We can learn how railroads developed the total economy of the county and shaped the geography of how we look today. We’ll learn about what led to Greensburg being a leading rail yard for almost 100 years. We can learn how the rail almost completely died and how it’s getting a rebirth.
The hardcover book has 184 pages and at least one, usually two or three pictures (some very old and some recent) on nearly every page. That includes 13 chapters plus his dedication page, the bibliography and references. It took Rueff a long time to get it ready – and the pandemic came along giving him a bit more time to research. It is published by Winters Publishing. At least 40 individuals and organizations are named in the book for providing photographs.
We’ll read about people who were the first to know how much a railroad would help our county and about the people who didn’t ever want one. The title of the first chapter, for example, “Indiana Railroads Start, Stop, and Start Again,” is loaded with fascinating stories. One story in this chapter tells of a man who purchased 6,831 pigs in Decatur County and sent them to Madison, via the new Madison and Indianapolis, paying $11.86 per head for pigs weighing 275 pounds each. And that’s just one story in a chapter that ends with, “This decision would change Decatur County forever.” What decision was that, do you suppose?
Then the second chapter is, “Railroads in Decatur County: A Warm-Up.” I especially liked this chapter because it has four very clear maps in it that makes things easier for me to understand.
The title of chapter three is, “ Lawrenceburg to Decatur County and Then to Indianapolis.” This chapter has a photo of a news story that starts, “Newpoint Growing Daily in Business and Population. Will soon be putting on Metropolitan Airs. What she has.” This chapter has more than 50 photos and graphs that are easy to read and see.
The title of chapter four is, “The Rail Lines That Never Were.” This chapter shows the officers of the Cincinnati & Terre Haute Railway Company located at 98 Broadway, New York. There is only one Decatur County man with the 12 others. This chapter tells of great plans that never got completed and why.
Every one of the 13 chapters is filled with information. You’ll love the one about how a new railroad ended up at Westport. I loved the one titled “Interurban Era: Too Little, Too Late.” Another is titled “Wounded and Left for Dead: A Rebirth.” Then there is the last chapter titled, “The Future.” I promise that you’ll love the book and learn from Rueff’s research.
I know this book will be on sale at the museum on N. Broadway around the first of March. Please don’t forget about February 24.
