DECATUR COUNTY -- As I write this, I am almost sitting out in the rain, but I think that would ruin my computer. We're having what the old folks called a "Million Dollar Rain." We could have used it a month ago, but I guess we'll take it now that we have it.
I have been using all the produce of the garden, but I will warn you to eat it in moderation. I don't want you to overdose on such a good thing. It is hard on the digestive system if you eat too much all at once. I guess you know I'm speaking from experience.
Things are getting busy for Extension Homemakers. This month includes our Madison District fall meeting and later in the month our district retreat. We always enjoy getting together with the rest of our district for these fun things. Our state officers will be sharing all their information at the district meeting. They have a chance to go places the rest of us don't so they share it with us. It is close to us this time so we can have a better chance of going.
We'll be having some cooler days soon, so how about some cooler weather foods!
CHEESE CHOWDER SOUP
1 cup diced potatoes
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup celery
1/2 cup onions
1/2 cup green peppers
4 tablespoons margarine
3 cups chicken broth
Dash of pepper
1/2 cup flour
2 cups milk
1 pound American cheese
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
Combine chicken broth and margarine and cook all vegetables until tender. Add pepper; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Blend milk and flour, add to vegetable mixture. Add cheese and parsley. Cook until thick and bubbly.
HEARTY 3 BEAN BAKE
5 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 large onions, chopped
3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup brown sugar
16-ounce can green lima beans, drained
16-ounce can light red kidney beans, drained
28-ounce can pork and beans, don't drain
Put bacon and onions in large fying pan. Fry just until the bacon is done, not crisp. Do not drain. Add mustard, vinegar, and brown sugar. Simmer until sugar dissolves. Add the beans and combine well. Put into 2-quart casserole. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serves 12-15.
Mexican Casserole
1 package flour tortillas
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 pound hamburger
1 small jar salsa
8 ounces each of cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Spray a 9-inch round casserole with non-stick spray. Lay two tortillas in bottom, covering bottom of dish. Brown hamburger; drain. Add soup and salsa; heat through. Place a layer of hamburger mixture on tortillas and add cheese. Repeat steps and end with cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly hot.
ITALIAN CHICKEN
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons oregano
1 tablespoon parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 chicken breast halves
3 tablespoons margarine, melted
Dip chicken in melted margarine; coat with the dry mixture. Drizzle with remaining margarine. Bake, uncovered, in greased pan for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.