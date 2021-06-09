RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 1980 will host a reunion Saturday, July 17 in Rushville.
Touring the downtown renovations, posing at the murals for pictures, viewing a nostalgic movie at the Princess Theater, and shopping and dining at many old and new places are suggested activities.
At 7 p.m., the All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Jr. Tribute) concert will be at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the south side of town, behind Gettinger Meats. Bring lawn chairs and visit the reunion tent.
“Thank you” door prizes benefiting local businesses and organizations will make the reunion especially worthwhile.
Watch the Facebook “RCHS Class of 1980” group page for meaningful donations. For example, “I donate Park Restaurant gift certificates because my daughter worked there and I have liked eating there since it was Clancy’s.” You may also send a check to RCHS Class of 1980, c/o Lisa (Solmon) Smith, Milroy, IN 46156 for monetary donations or purchase instructions for local prize purchase.
Donations will be listed on Facebook and at the amphitheater.
Classmates’ names will be drawn on July 17.
Spread the word to all the classmates, and watch the Facebook RCHS Class of 1980 group page for updates!
