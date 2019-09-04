COLUMBUS -- 106.1 The River will be holding its annual free car show and free concert from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 in downtown Columbus.
Hot Rods and Rock & Roll is in its 23rd year and has turned into one of the biggest one day events in Columbus.
The radio station (106.1 The River) continues to offer this as a free event, one that draws thousands to beautiful downtown Columbus. Every year, classic car enthusiasts make their way to this southern Indiana community to enjoy this clean and friendly city. There are no trophies awarded, but lots of pride shown in a wide array of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, new and old.
The car show is free and is followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. featuring “Rick K and the Allnighters.” This energetic band plays classic hits mainly from the '70s and '80s, but they also include some '60s, some Motown and some patriotic songs, too.
Anyone attending is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and maybe a light jacket.
Hot Rods and Rock & Roll has been very fortunate every year to be blessed with beautiful weather, although it can get a little cool in the evening.
There will be drinks and merchandise vendors again this year.
Attendees are always encouraged to visit the wide variety of restaurants and stores in downtown Columbus, who welcome the show every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.