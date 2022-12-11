SE Indiana —Millions of shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child were collected the week before Thanksgiving at more than 4,500 locations nationwide. No time to shop? Did the deadline come too quickly? There’s still a way to participate for those who missed the collection week in November and are looking for a meaningful way to give back this holiday season.
Samaritan’s Purse offers a virtual shoebox packing tool called Build a Shoebox Online as a way to give boys and girls a tangible expression of God’s love through gift-filled shoe boxes packed from your computer or handheld device. Shoebox gifts built online go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest-to-reach places—whether deep jungles, city slums, steep mountainsides, or one of 1,000 remote Pacific islands. Many of these areas are resistant to the Gospel, for cultural or religious reasons, and are home to numerous unreached people groups, some of whom have never heard the Name of Jesus Christ.
In just a few clicks, you can select toys and other fun items to include as well as a letter and photo to delight the heart of a child. Operation Christmas Child staff and volunteers will pack and send your shoebox gifts for you.
When you Build a Shoebox Online, it provides believers in remote regions a creative way to share the Good News in a culturally sensitive manner. Online boxes are carefully prepared, abiding by strict customs regulations to safeguard partners who will deliver the gifts, as well as the boys and girls who receive them. Jesus said, “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations” (Matthew 28:19). Help fulfill the Great Commission and take the Gospel to the ends of the earth by building a shoebox online today!
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with local churches worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
