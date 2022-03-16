All the signs are pointing to the fact that spring will be here soon. The daffodils are up and some are blooming. The birds are singing, and the calendar says it will be here next week. I’m ready for it.
We got to go to our Madison District spring meeting last week. Our state officers were there and gave us a lot of information that you will hear about as we go along. The Switzerland County ladies were very gracious hostesses and made the day special. Home and Family will be in Noblesville this year and should be more convenient than last year. All of the information is at the Extension Office: daily schedule, session descriptions, and registration blank. Pick one up if you’re interested in going.
Don’t forget our International Night on April 5 and St. Mary’s Church. Brian Jones of Westport will take us to Germany for the evening. Registration is at 5:30 and the meal is at 6. The Cultural Arts contest will be this evening. The regular contest is as usual with quilts, embroidery, or other artistic endeavors. The special contest this year is a handmade yard ornament no larger than 12” by 16”. I know there are a lot of people that can make something for this, so let’s have a lot of entries.
BUNNY BAIT EASTER SNACK MIX
12 cups popped popcorn, plain
16 ounces white candy melts
3 cups miniature pretzels
10 ounces M & M’s (pastel colors)
1/2 cup sprinkles
10 ounces colored mini marshmallows
Combine popcorn and pretzels in a large bowl. Melt candy melts according to package directions and pour over the top of the popcorn. Use tongs to toss to evenly coat popcorn and pretzels. Add the M&M’s, sprinkles, and marshmallows. Toss again to coat. Let the snack mix set for 30 minutes before breaking apart and serving. Store in an airtight container.
OOEY GOOEY BARS
1 box dry cake mix (white or yellow)
1/2 cup butter, melted
4 large eggs, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cake mix, melted butter, and 2 eggs using a spoon to mix. Using a spoon, pat the batter into the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Mix together the cream cheese, remaining 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla with an electric mixer. Slowly add the powdered sugar. Pour this mixture over the cake layer. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool before serving.
SWEET AND SALTY CHURRO BITES
5 cups oyster crackers
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup light brown sugar
3 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Spread crackers evenly on baking sheet; set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and let boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 2 teaspoons cinnamon and vanilla. Pour over crackers and, using a rubber spatula, stir until evenly coated. Bake until mixture is bubbly, about 10 minutes. While crackers bake, stir together the granulated sugar, remaining teaspoon of cinnamon and salt. Set aside. When you remove the crackers from the oven, sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture then set aside to cool. Once cool, break into pieces, serve, and enjoy.
ORANGE FLOP
2 cups citrus soda
1 6 ounce package orange gelatin
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 cups chilled soda
8 ounce carton whipped topping, thawed
3/4 cup mandarin oranges
Pour 2 cups of the soda into a small bowl and microwave until nearly boiling, 2 or 3 minutes. Remove and stir in the gelatin. In a large bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and then add the gelatin mixture. Beat until fully combined. Stir in the remaining 2 cups of chilled soda, then fold in the topping and oranges. Transfer the mixture to a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Refrigerate for 4 hours or over night.
