GREENSBURG – It was a real pleasure to visit with Ed Bewley a couple of weeks ago. Ed is the son of Otis and Zelpha (Nelson) Bewley. Otis, brother of Lester Bewley, worked at the bakery in Westport that had customers all aver and was once known as, “One of the cleanest bakeries in the state.” Otis drove a truck and delivered bread to stores and homes in southern Indiana including the Jefferson Proving Ground after it was completed in 1941.
It would be interesting to know how many loaves of bread was delivered with the 1,774 employees. (The Jefferson Proving Ground is a 56,000 acre tract of land in southern Indiana and at one time it had nearly 2,000 employees. The first round was fired May 10, 1941, and there were 175,000 rounds fired monthly. Everyone who lived on the land before the government took it over were given 30 to 120 days to vacate the land. It became even more vital when World War II began. Carl and Millie Busch took me on a tour of the proving ground back in the 1980s. It was fascinating, to say the least).
When Ed was a youngster he lived in Letts and would get a ride from Letts to Westport and back. Although he occasionally was asked to empty the trash, mostly he played with the Westport youngsters. They played basketball and all the games kids played then. Of course, he couldn’t drive at the time so how do you think he got to Westport from Letts and back? He caught the train at Letts and rode to Westport and then back. What did it cost him to ride the train? Just some of the famous butterfly cookies or cream horns!
In 1937, Otis, Ed’s dad, earned $6 per week. Minimum wage in 1937 was 27 cents an hour. The yearly average total was $1,780. A gallon of gas cost about 20 cents. In 1937, Otis and his wife Zelpha began a week-long trip from Westport to New Orleans and back to get a truck bed box to put on the truck. The bed was so well insulated that the freshly baked bread would stay warm.
Zelpha kept an efficient record of every gallon of gas they bought, how much they paid for meals, and how much for a place to stay overnight. Anyone who has traveled I-65 knows that it can be a pretty smooth drive. Imagine many years before when the old road went through every small town on the way. Some of us can remember the drive from Indianapolis to Louisville on the old road that crossed the Ohio River before I-65 was built. The 1937 flood was earlier, but they surely ran into some of the problems left from it. A recession was in effect because of the Great Depression and unemployment was at 14.3% in 1937 edging up to 19% in 1938.
It was interesting to see what towns Otis and Zelpha took from Westport to New Orleans and the price paid for the gas. They went through Sardinia, North Vernon, Old Vernon, Deputy, Scottsburg, Underwood, Henryville, Speed, Sellersburg, Hamburg, New Albany – and it cost them 30 cents to cross the bridge into Kentucky. When they drove into Shively and at Elizabethtown they had gone 178 miles.
In Kentucky they went through some familiar towns thanks to the trips taken when visiting Cumberland County so see grandparents. Towns named Horse Cave, Cave City, Bowling Green, Columbia and on into Tennessee. The next stop was in Nashville where they got 9.3 gallon of gas for $1.94. At Decatur, Georgia, they got 8.2 gallon for $1.74. They had driven 453.6 miles and decided to stop for the night paying $1.50 for the night. In 1937 there were few motels and the few were owned by local people. Dinner one day was 90 cents and supper was 45 cents.
They made it to New Orleans and back safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.