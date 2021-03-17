GREENSBURG - Do you remember when the man who would become the Vice President of the United States walked in the 1990 Decatur County Fair Parade? In 1988, Pence ran for Congress against incumbent Phil Sharp. He lost, but ran against Sharp again in 1990, quitting his job in order to work full-time on the campaign, but once again was unsuccessful. He became our governor and later vice president.
Don Polston told of seeing the 1990 county fair parade on the Internet. In case you haven't seen it, and other films of Decatur County, you should go to Decatur County Fair Parade. There are other films of Decatur County there too including all of the Miss Decatur County winners from 1959 to 2016, and many more. You'll love it.
If you don't have access to a computer you really must tell a friend who does have one that you want to see it. It was 31 years ago, after all, and you'll see people you probably haven't seen in a while. Chances are, however, that the people you knew then have changed a bit.
I see the name Tom Barker, so I believe he is the one who filmed it while at the top of the hill on Park Road just before turning left to go into the fairgrounds. The parade starts, as usual, with the police leading it and then we see the marching bands of the county high schools. Hard to believe that if a student was 16 in 1990 he or she would be 47 years old now.
Then comes Miss Decatur County, a lovely young woman in a red convertible. I couldn't see who was driving. Three young women, probably some who were in the Miss Decatur County contest, were also in a convertible. Then we see some people walking about. I especially enjoyed seeing some youngsters, maybe around seven or eight years old, sticking their heads out to see who is coming up next.
We, or at least I, couldn't see what sign each car had on the side, but there was Jill Fisse and (?) Rimstead (I'm pretty sure). The sign also said First Court. Next came The Decatur County Pork Industry Queen and then the Little Miss and Mr. Decatur County Ashlee Tungate and Eric Lecher.
Next came this monster truck; it was really a truck with monster wheels. Next were the little cars of the Decatur County Shrine Club and they were having a great time. Next were 4-H members and leaders.
Then we have Mike Pence walking along with Mrs. Pence. He had dark hair back then and is dressed in a suit with the collar of his shirt open and a red tie. A tractor pulling something is next and in back are some ladies dressed in what looks like night gowns and hats. Wish I could see what the signs say, but maybe you can.
Well, what do you know!! There is Pat Smith with a sign on a fire truck that says, "Re-elect Pat Smith Washington Township Trustee," and her Dalmatian "Sequel" is with her in the truck! She was a wonderful friend. She's up and about in that fire truck walking and turning and showing off. A Dalmatian and fire trucks go together perfectly. The sign says it is the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and 40-8 Vouture 399.
There's Ed Gobel and Bill Smith, and I think that's Tom Porter, Jean Leising and Yvonne Geis - so many other people and organizations we all probably remember. The horses are beautiful and this whole parade was fun. To see it again is special.
There is so much more in this film and I do hope that if you haven't seen it you will make every effort to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.