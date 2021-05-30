CARTHAGE - Who says there is nothing to do in a small town? Carthage was hopping during the month of May! Here is a quick update and heads up for June.
May 11 the Literary Guild hosted author Sandy Black at the Marick Event Center. The audience was treated to a reading from Black’s newest book, “Oh Those Old One Room School Houses and the Children They Taught” as well as a meet and greet book signing. Black is also an avid supporter of the Hidden Gem Scholarship, annually given to a Ripley Township senior.
She was happy to be able to meet current and past winners. This year Cara Mullens and Ben Newby were the 2021 winning recipients. Both were awarded money to go toward next year's tuition.
May 15 the town celebrated the 120th birthday of our amazing Henry Henley Library, which was presided over by our 2020-21 Queen, Barb Proctor. The FOC (Future of Carthage) sponsored an art show at the Community Center displaying the incredible talents of local artists.
Prizes were awarded to the winners in the following categories:
Painting - Jerry Brockman, Woodworking - Sam Gray, Misc Arts - Teri Nigh, Photos - Kathy Gibson, Brenda Wilson - Sewing, Drawing - Isaiah Klassen, Ellie Ingersol - Junior Artists, and People’s Choice - Brenda Wilson.
Money was also raised for next year's Hidden Gem Scholarship and the Library General Fund through a Homemakers On The Go Bake Sale and the library sponsored Historical Scavenger Hunt/Tour highlighting our beautiful town!
A Farmer/Artisan Market, sack lunch sale, and cupcake give away were also included in the day. The FOC would like to thank all of those who generously donated their time and talents to make this day a success!
May 21 the Marick Event Center hosted an open jam session. The audience was treated to a spectacular concert by hometown favorites. Keep your eyes open for the next session date! The more our community gets involved the closer we are to reclaiming the sparkle of the hidden gem we call home, Carthage!
June looks as promising as May, so mark your calendars!
June 1 - The Future of Carthage will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Marick Event Center. New members are always welcome!
June 5 - Although this event is not taking place in Carthage, local business owner Mindi Grant of Todd’s Great Outdoors is one of the sponsors of The Phil Hamm Memorial Fishing Derby. This event will be taking place from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Sunset Park in Knightstown for children under 14. The event promises to be a fun time for all. For information call 765-717-1593.
June 6 - Walnut Ridge will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
June 8 - The Literary Club will meet in the basement of the Henry Henley Library at 6:30 p.m. This fun group is open to all.
June 12 - From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the FOC will be sponsoring a Farmer and Artisan Market at the Veterans Memorial Park. This event will be held the second Saturday of each month through October. Booth space can be reserved by calling Jennifer Noland at 765-635-7818.
June 12 - The Carthage Community Church is hosting volleyball and the 26th basketball for all interested parties 10 a.m. to noon on both days. There’s no age or skill level requirements, just come ready to have fun!
June 12 is also the Alumni Celebration. This year it will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at KHS cafeteria. The next Carthage Corner will be devoted to this topic!
Don’t forget, Soul Sisters Miki and Danielle will be offering Zumba classes every Sunday and Thursday at the Carthage Community Church at 7 sharp. The cost is $5 per person. Information can be obtained by reaching out to Soul Sisters Dance Fitness@DCMCSoulSisters.
