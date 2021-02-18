I told you I like winter and I still do, but I don’t need to get out every day and go to work. I can just look out the window and watch the birds and squirrels. I remember an old saying that the day of the month we had the first measurable snow, that would be the number of snows we would have for the winter. Our first measurable snow was on December 30, so look out. I have not been counting.
We need to be very grateful for all the workers out there taking care of us like the road crews, police, firemen, utility workers, health care workers and the list goes on. If we need to be out on the roads, please get over or stop and wait for the other drivers so you stay out of the ditch.
So much for the weather, I am going to stay in and work on my quilt, and maybe a puzzle or two. We were invited to a brunch recently for a birthday party which made me think of recipes you may want to use for a brunch.
Recipes Sausage and Pancake Bake
1 lb. bulk pork sausage
2 c. biscuit baking mix
1 1/2 c. milk
2 large eggs
1/4 c. oil
2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
3 T. cinnamon and sugar mixture
Maple syrup
Brown sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, drain. Mix biscuit mix, eggs milk and oil with the sausage. Pour mixture into a 13 by 9 inch greased baking dish. Top with apples and cinnamon mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 min. Serve with syrup Makes 8 servings
Four-cheese baked eggs
1 c. whole milk ricotta cheese
3 oz. softened cream cheese
6 T. melted butter
salt and pepper to taste
3 T. flour
1/2 tsp, baking powder 3 c. grated swiss cheese
2 T. minced onion
1/4 c. Parmesan cheese
Beat ricotta and cream cheese until smooth, then add eggs, butter and salt and pepper .Blend the flour and baking powder into the egg mixture. Stir in swiss cheese and onion. Pour into a greased 9 by 13 greased baking dish and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 min. Let 30 min before cutting. Makes 12 servings
Sunday Potatoes
6 large potatoes, peeled and cut in small pieces
2 med. onions chopped
8 oz. Mexican shredded cheese
1 lb. of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 c. margarine, cubed
salt and pepper
Divide the potatoes between to pieces of heavy foil (18 in. square) Divide cheese, bacon, margarine. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Fold and seal potatoes well with foil. Bake on a cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until tender. May also add ham.
Fresh Fruit Bowl
8 to 10 cups of melon ( a variety of melon)
2 T. corn syrup
1 pt. fresh strawberries
2 c. fresh pineapple
2 oranges, sectioned
Combine melon and syrup and cover and refrigerate overnight. just before serving add remaining fruit. Makes 16 servings
Baked French Toast
1 loaf bread, your choice
1 8oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 to 2 cups berries, your choice
8 – 12 eggs
2 c. milk
1/2 c. syrup
2 tsp. vanilla
sugar and cinnamon mixture
Cube bread. Place half in a buttered 9 by 13 pan. Take the cream cheese and dollop with a spoon over the bread. Add berries (optional In a bowl, mix eggs, milk, syrup, and vanilla and pour over bread. Sprinkle top with cinnamon – sugar mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Next day preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 40 to 50 min.
