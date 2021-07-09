“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are--yet he did not sin.” – Hebrews 4:15, NIV
Josh struggled with sexual sin. He got hooked on porn several years ago. He noticed he needed to view it more often in order to get the same good feelings. He was ashamed and disgusted by what he viewed but he also felt compelled to watch it.
When the discussion of porn came up with a good friend, Josh confessed his secret addiction. “I don’t know what to do. I know some people pray when they’re tempted, but I can’t bring this to God. I feel so filthy.”
Josh is not alone with his struggle and his friend shared Hebrews 4:15 with him.
Centuries ago, the Israelites would bring a sacrifice to God when they sinned against Him. The high priest would kill the animal and that was a messy job. Then he’d take it to God so that God would forgive the person’s sins.
Since Jesus died on the cross, He is now the High Priest. But that doesn’t mean he’s never been tempted to sin. In fact, Jesus was tempted to sin “in every way.” Sure, he didn’t have an iPhone, but sexual sin isn’t a new temptation. It’s always been there.
When you’re tempted to walk in sin, you can go to Jesus. You can be open and honest about your struggles. You don’t have to go through this alone.
Jesus, when I’m tempted to sin, remind me to turn to You. Please set me free! I want to live in a way that honors You all the time. In Your name, Amen.
