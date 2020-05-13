GREENSBURG - Maybe you think politics have gotten out of hand? That we must do something about that opposing party before they ruin our country? Maybe you'll feel more confident when you remember or learn about Joseph Gurney Cannon of Illinois. I had never heard of him except for a mention in the Ken Burns' series about the Roosevelt family
I received a note from Larry Rueff who said he's been doing research on some Decatur County things. He wrote, "I came across some interesting side items that I thought you might be interested in." I sure was! Larry sent two articles of interest.
One was about Congressman Joe Cannon in 1906. "Interesting," he wrote, "that they were both here speaking. Cannon holds the distinction of being on the first cover of Time magazine, March 3, 1923!"
He said he always wondered when someone of this importance came to Greensburg to speak, who might have been responsible to get them to come? "We will never know. As I have seen you say, you never know what you find when you are reading!" Rueff wrote.
You probably know Larry. He has been a veterinarian specializing in swine health for more than four decades. Although he's still helping swine farmers, he has started focusing on some other things including his family. During his career he has earned several awards including some from Purdue and other national awards.
Larry ran across an advertisement in the Columbus newspaper. An ad on Sept. 27, 1906 stated: "'Uncle Joe' Cannon will address the people of Decatur and adjoining counties in Greensburg. The Hon. Joseph G. Cannon of Danville, Ill., speaker of the lower house of Congress, will address the people of Decatur and adjoining counties on the political issues of the day at Greensburg, at 1:30 o'clock p.m. in the IOOF Hall next Wednesday."
The Independent Order of Odd received its charter in 1890 and built their first building on the west side of the square for $30,000. The IOOF sold the building later to Max Dalmbert and bought the brick building on the east side of the square. Later, the building on the west side became the G. C. Murphy store. It is now the home of Pickers Paradise.
So that being said, Uncle Joe Cannon spoke that night in the building on the north corner of the west side of the square. Larry wondered who might have been responsible for bringing him to speak in Greensburg. I don't know, but suspect it was Webb Woodfill, who was from Greensburg and was the State Representative of Decatur County at that time. I don't think that anyone from the family lives here now, but they were a very dedicated family who helped build our county into what it is today.
I began the fun journey of finding out more about "Uncle Joe" and found that he was an exceptionally powerful man in politics. According to author Michael Wolraich, he served 46 years in the House, and from the 58th Congress through the 61st Congress he chaired the Rules Committee and served as Speaker of the House at the same time. He is still one of the longest serving members. The Cannon House Office Building in D.C. is named for him. He was born in 1836 in North Carolina and died in 1926 in Illinois.
It was said of that he deliberately dressed "down" in a cheap felt hat and wrinkled suits. He also, according to those he worked with, chewed tobacco, smoked cigars, swigged whiskey and cussed quite a bit.
I read that the Speaker of the House was far more powerful than it is today, and Uncle Joe packed important House committees with loyal supporters and blocked bills he didn't like from even coming to a vote. It is said now that he could have been the most prolific Speaker in history, but he wasn't interested. He wasn't interested in child labor or tainted food (the food and Drug Administration was formed during his (and T. Roosevelt's ) time. He also didn't like the idea of women voting, and liked the country just the way it was.
President Roosevelt was said to tread lightly around Uncle Joe, usually giving in, and advised Taft to avoid confronting him.
Out of space, but next week watch for the beginning of "Getting rid of Uncle Joe."
