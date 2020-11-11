I moved to Decatur County in December 1958 and began meeting truly wonderfully kind people. I met an older woman named Elizabeth Bailey and her sister Isabelle Batterton. Betty’s only child died in 1932 when a teenager. For years, I wondered how on earth she kept going after that tragedy. When my daughter was born, Betty and Isabelle brought a gift: a tiny, pale pink dress to fit a newborn. Since then, I’ve known others whose child died at various ages. I know now that there is no secret about surviving the death of a child. One survives simply because there’s no option. Maybe it helps that at least half the time I don’t believe my daughter is dead anyhow.
Tracey Lynn Smyser was born Nov. 28, 1960 in Greensburg and we lived here until she was nearly two years old. With her in a stroller, she and I took long walks around town with me telling her who lived in that home and as much about the family as known. She had no idea what I was talking about, but she always seemed interested.
After four years, she and I moved back to Greensburg where she started Kindergarten with Elizabeth Ann Smith as her teacher. During the year she won first place in an art contest (picture accompanies this column). She corresponded with Elizabeth Ann, a member of our church, after she left Greensburg for college. Just recently, I told her I must give that first prize picture to her when she comes home next time.
Tracey’s friends and classmates in Greensburg, Hanover, Illinois, and Baltimore were always special to her and hearing from them now means a lot to me. Janie Laskowski and Tracey met in Sunday School, were in the same Kindergarten class at Rosemund, and took dancing lessons together. They remained best friends for the rest of Tracey’s life. Tracey and Janie’s adventures kept them busy in summer and after school – especially at Halloween. They were big John Lennon fans, and then there’s the time the two got lost in a wooded bird sanctuary.
Tracey was always ready to help anyone when she was growing up. She was in about the fourth grade when she was walking home from school and saw Margaret Lynch (June Schlemmer’s mother) getting groceries out of the car. Tracey helped her carry the groceries in. Margaret was grateful and told several people what a fine little girl Tracey was. And she was.
While in grade school, Tracey and Janie joined a group of youngsters who went to a nursing home each week to be a sort of grandchild to someone living there. Tracey took it seriously, and when her would-be grandmother told her that she couldn’t find her coat Tracey looked all over for it, found the coat, and was helping the grandmother escape from the nursing home when someone stopped them. She did get some teasing about helping an elderly woman escape from the nursing home.
Tracey didn’t like spiders, so one day when one was crawling up the wall she called me at work to come home and attack that spider. I told her to spray some bug killer on it and I’d be right home. There was indeed a spider on the wall, but it was in an astonishing pose with its arms and legs stiff as a board because Tracey had given that spider a bath in spray starch.
As a senior in high school she had trouble getting along with one teacher, probably her biology teacher. One day she locked herself in what was called the “rat room” and refused to come out. The principle called and asked if I’d please come and talk her into coming out of the rat room. I did.
She was an adjunct professor and worked with the Baltimore Police Department on narrative writing, concise and precise word use, and confidence building in writing. She was an excellent speaker, writer, educator, friend and daughter.
It is nearly unbearable to have a child die no matter the age or how many children we have or don’t have. One thing is for sure though, I was mighty lucky to have Tracey for a daughter.
