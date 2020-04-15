Today is Buddy’s fourth birthday. Some readers may remember that for 45 years my dogs have always written a column on their birthday. But, Buddy is not well. Possibly he ate something he shouldn’t have. It could be that sometime in the future he will do what all of my dogs have done – write a column with a little help from me.
Then, too, I am kinda not in the mood to help him write a column. Instead, I’ve been looking through the Tree City Breeze, a newspaper started at the Greensburg High School in 1922. It was published twice monthly by the students of the high school and cost 50 cents a year or five cents for a single copy. I would love to know when the Breeze ceased to be published and why. It was a really good publication. Miss Eward was the faculty advisor.
The Breeze had an editor, a staff of several students, a circulation manager, a bookkeeper, an advertising staff and several typists. The ads were well done, too. In the Nov. 10, 1943 issue advertisers included Cosmas (Sodas are good but they’re better at Cosmas), The Grill (Good Luck G.H.S.), The Men’s Shop (If it’s available we’re got it), Ross’ Grocery (Shop on the avenue. Good Food Plenty of it), Howe Funeral Home (Keep G.H.S. the best high school in Indiana), W. C. Pulse Lumber Co. (phone 8361), Wenning & Porter (This is War. War means a shortage of materials – But – if we have it we try to please), St. John & Guthrie (If you spread out your wings, lower your landing gear and glide into our Christmas Card Department NOW – you won’t have to make a forced landing somewhere else later), Huber’s (We’d like to hand you a line Dear Sir’s – a strictly masculine line of the finest duds you ever put your skin to), Henningsen’s (Buy bonds for Victory – Buy flowers for Morale).
On the front page is a story of three young men who had been killed in the war. The headline was “So Proudly We Remember.” Pictured were Paul (Pete) Shriver, Robert Hall and Jack Shriver. Pete Shriver graduated from the high school in 1932 and was an outstanding player on the varsity ball team. He was a tail gunner on a Flying Fortress and was killed in action Dec. 26, 1942 in Australia.
Bob Hall played for three years on the Pirate team and graduated in 1938. He was known as a natural athlete and was an excellent pole vaulter on the track team. He was killed July 29, 1943 when the plane he piloted failed to return from patrol flight to a vessel anchored at Nome, New Caledonia.
Jack Shriver had been art editor of his Class of 1937 Tower Tree year book and excellent at any sport. He had served heroically as a “Fort” pilot in heavy action in the Far East. He was killed in an airplane crash in Pratt, Kansas on Sept. 23, 1943.
In 2003, Rodney B. Dyerly wrote a book about Jack Shriver’s last flight when he avoided the town and grade school in Pratt by some incredibly heroic piloting of his plane. Dyerly was in the grade school at the time. I will share that book with readers soon.
In this issue of the Tree City Breeze there was a bulletin about the yell leaders recently chosen. They were Lewie Hamilton, June Christian, Margaret Keillor and Dyer Oakley. Next time you see Dyer Oakley ask him to show you one of the yells he did back in those days.
This issue had a section titled “The Washline” and got students informed about what other students were doing. Barbara Westhafer was a contributor in this one. She became editor in chief later. And even later she became a very good and beloved teacher at the high school. She now lives in Arizona. In this issue she wrote, “Betty Lemmon just has the jolliest times on the school bus,” and “Mary Cradick certainly had a swell time bowling,” and “Juanita (Tete) Wells has been dubbed ‘Muscles.’ She’s really tough! Ah, yes.”
I love looking through these school newspapers and have no doubt that every student learned a good deal from just contributing to it.
