Let’s not be careless during this coronavirus problem, but we should talk about the anniversary of our entry into World War 1 coming on April 6. During that war we lost so many young people to what was called at that time Spanish Flu.
We can remember that an estimated 500 million people were infected with flu, about one-third of the planet’s population. That flu killed some 675,000 Americans.
Most influenza outbreaks killed the very young and the very old, with a higher survival rate for those in between, but the Spanish flu outbreak resulted in a higher than expected mortality rate for everyone – those in World War I big time!
The 1918 flu was dangerous in the United States because young men were being housed with so many others from all over the country. The military bases were more dangerous than being in battle. And there were no effective medications.
Many who got that flu developed a deadly kind of pneumonia and their lungs filled with bloody fluid. It was kept quiet as long as possible because there was fear that if the enemies knew of our weakness they would take advantage. It’s likely that some who died of “flu” might have been Spanish Flu victims.
Below is a list of those who died in World War I not in combat:
1. Joseph C. Osborn – meningitis May 28, 1918
2. Dana C. Harold – died of lympho sarcoma May 25, 1917
3. Joseph Clarence Osborn – meningitis May 28, 1917.
4. Clarence E. Riley bronchial pneumonia Dec. 9, 1917
5. . Fred. L. Luther – mumps and pneumonia April 5, 1918
6. . Edward W. Forkert – Influenza, May 18, 1918
7. Joseph H. Kinker pneumonia Sept. 18, 1918
8. . William B. Theising – Influenza Oct. 2, 1918
9. Charles A Stewart – Spanish Flu Oct. 3, 1918
10. Jesse A. Jenkins – pneumonia Oct. 10, 1918
11. Herman A. Vogel – Spanish Flu Oct. 12, 1918
12. Lewis E. Ford – flu Oct. 13, 1918
13. Harold A. Risk – Influenza and pneumonia Oct. 13, 1918
14. Walter Roy Morgan – Influenza Oct. 14, 1918
15. Harry Tomson Carman – Influenza and pneumonia Oct. 17, 1918
16. Roy Hess – died of disease in Indiana camp Oct. 27, 1918
17. William Harrison Ray – Measles and pneumonia Nov. 12, 1918
18. Leslie R. Shazer – Spanish Flu – Spanish Flu Nov. 15, 1918
19. Harrison S. Willey – Influenza and pneumonia Dec. 7, 1918
20. Vernie S. Wamsley – Spanish Flu Jan. 18, 1919
21. Pleasant W. Dennison – Tubercular Meningitis April 1, 1919
22. Glenn H. Trester – Influenza and pneumonia Sept. 27, 1918
23. Jay Simpson – Pneumonia Nov. 8, 1918 aboard ship
And the Decatur County men who were killed in the war:
1. Joseph Welsh – killed May 6, 1918 (First to die from Decatur Co.)
2. John H. Barnes – killed June 7, 1918
3. William L Baxter – killed May 28, 1918
4. Homer Giddings – Killed Nov. 4, 1918 (Gassed by enemy)
5. Otis C. Jackson – killed July 20, 1918
6. Walter R. Kendall – Killed July 23, 1918
7. Michael H. Landis – Killed Oct. 5, 1918
8. John M. Nesbit – Died of wounds Nov. 11, 1918
9. . Howard “Fisheye” Miller- died Nov. 8, 1918 No information
10. Sherman H. Patton – Aug. 6, 1918
11. Benjamin T. Strain – died June 16, 1918
Names are from the World War I hardcover book, VFW and Bill Ford’s book. Before April 6 we’ll remember those decorated for bravery.
