Q: I’m deeply trouble by the fact that America seems to be stuck in disunity and chaos. What would Jesus do?
A: You’re singing the song on everybody’s heart right now— including mine.
I just read an article from an important Christian leader, Rick Joyner at MorningStar Ministries, and I’d like to share his ideas and wisdom here for you, using excerpts and paraphrase. For starters, Rick reminded us: Jesus said, “Do you suppose that I came to grant peace on earth? I tell you, no, but rather division” (Luke 12:51, NASB.) Jesus and his apostles spoke often of the need for unity, so why would he say this? Because peaceful harmony is often assumed until God points out the truth. Problems, chaos and disagreements then begin, but almost always lead to some form of resolution, peace and unity in the end. One would think there has to be a better way, but the human race doesn’t seem to have found it yet.
Those who say America has never been more divided than we are today do not know our history. Being such a divided nation is actually a reflection of being a free nation where people may lawfully express themselves and care enough about what they believe to fight for it. Further, the fundamental divisions of American people-groups have not changed since The Revolutionary War. During the war for independence from England, about thirty percent of the population fought for independence (and they were considered liberals!) Another thirty percent remained loyal to the British crown and were considered conservatives. The last forty percent of the American population at that time were moderates in the middle.
Even at the dawn of human history, there were only two brothers on the entire earth (Cain and Abel) and they could not get along either. To be united around almost anything is a miracle when human beings are involved. Yet in spite of our continued divisions, Americans have been remarkably united for the most part. So why does it seem that we are divided and constantly fighting right now?
To a large degree this is the result of the media. Media is driven by controversy; it is its nature to exploit the extremes of life. It has to. Who is going to watch a news show covering the average family having an average, peaceful and quiet day? Real American culture is much more conservative and ordinary than what is portrayed on TV or the online news feeds. Today, we’re continually beaten down with reports of the extremes of American life, so it appears that upheaval and infighting is escalating. This is a lie perpetuated by the media. These loud voices on either side (liberal or conservative) may be American citizens, but they are far from representing the bulk of who we are as a nation.
That said, we must understand the underpinnings of these violent, absurd, evil and extreme voices: America is the longest surviving republic in recorded history. We’ve lasted for nearly three centuries. However, after the great Depression, we moved the needle to the liberal left with destructive movements like feminism, the sexual revolution and unchecked, political corruption. Case in point, it is said that most who are conservatives today would have been considered liberals in the Kennedy Administration.
So now the eyes of God, I believe, are on the Church. What? According to the book of Genesis, we, God’s people, were given dominion over the earth. This proclamation was made again when Israel’s tribal territories were distributed by God...including their benefit package of irrevocable promises from the Lord to anyone who stayed the course and followed God’s directives. Those who leave God’s biblical blue-print suffer the consequences of those actions. America, founded on Judeo-Christian values, is marinating in its anti-God decisions right now. Are Christians repenting for our part in America’s descent into the abyss of lawlessness and immorality? Are we vocally refusing to accept the absence of biblical values in our nation? Are we willing to admit that what we thought were conservative values may not the same as God’s? And change our ways?
Alas, our God is a forgiving God. We have the ability to pray, repent, turn and he will heal our land in a moment’s time. We must do it for the sake of the nation.
