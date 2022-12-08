INDIANAPOLIS – The trend of housing inventory and price increases in central Indiana continued into November.
According to F.C. Tucker Company, central Indiana housing inventory increased 80.6 percent compared to November 2021. Year-to-date home sale prices increased 12.4 percent, and pended home sales decreased 31.5 percent.
The average November home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $310,867, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to November 2021.
Pended home sales decreased, down 31.5 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 80.6 percent compared to November 2021.
In November 2022, 2,381 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 31.5 percent from the 3,478 sold in November 2021. Specifically:
· None of central Indiana’s 16 counties had an increase in pended home sales in November 2022.
· Morgan County has the smallest decrease in pended home sales with a 10 percent decrease compared to November 2021.
· Jennings County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 53.8 percent fewer homes sold in November 2022 compared to this time last year.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
· Morgan County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 56.1 percent.
· Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $475,931.
· Homes sold in 19 days on average, which is 5.6 percent slower than in 2021. Hamilton County homes left the market 11.1 percent, or two days, more quickly than in 2021 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced an 80.6 percent increase in overall available home inventory in November 2022, with 2,107 more homes available for sale than in November 2021.
· Hamilton County had the largest inventory increase – up 218 percent compared to November 2021.
· Decatur County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 20.8 percent compared to this time last year.
“Each year during this time, we see the residential real estate market become quieter as individuals and families are focusing more on the holidays,” said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company. “However, central Indiana home sales continue to be robust, with homes taking only one day longer, on average, to sell in November 2022 than this time last year.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, six were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 34 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 227 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 658 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 693 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 613 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 150 were priced at $99,999 or less.
