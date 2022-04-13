GREENSBURG – I’ve been busy trying to get things, especially paper things, arranged so that when leave this earth it might be easier for whoever has to go through them. Well, let me tell you, it isn’t easy. However, I found something I did 41 years ago that took a great deal of time. I hadn’t looked at it since 1981 so decided to read it again. Forget about the paper stuff, share this with readers, I said.
It was an eight page paper celeb rating the 100th birthday of the First Presbyterian Church building that you see on the square. Someone in the church, probably the pastor at the time, asked if I would do it. There were repairs that were needed on the church so this was also a plea for funds to do those repairs. The church was to be rededicated on June 14 and 21, 1981.
The Greensburg Daily News printed it for us and editor J. K. Murphy spent a long evening getting every word in the newspaper and printing it. That meant finding the right space for everything that had been written by members. J.K. knew what to do and I did what he told me.
I decided not to have my name on the paper, that it should only be about the members who were willing to express how they felt about their church. Several of the older members were asked to answer certain questions. One question was, “Is the church still significant? Why is it important that we have a church building when we can turn on our TV sets and hear sermons, religious music and not have to pay for upkeep on a church building?”
Mary Hanna, Judge John Goddard and Jackie Mendenhall answered the question beautifully. I wish there was room to print all of it. Kay Ewing wrote a brief history of the church, including when the pipe organ was installed, the mission school that it once had for all young girls, what happened in 1876 that caused a new church to be built, the beautiful baptismal font that was purchased in 1928, and on and on.
Young people responded well too. Stacey and Spencer Wilkison, Greg Shine, Andy Westhafer and Elizabeth Gilliland were very young, but they shared their feelings. Members of the congregation , and former members, responded to the request to say how they felt about the church including Rock Linville, Ed and Fran Nichols, Dick Weisner, M.D. Lucille Gilchrist, James G. Huston, Clara Klingaman, Eugenia Meek Lange, Rena Mae Powell, Dr. John Gilchrist and Mary Craig.
Sally Robbins’ class of 6 to 9 year olds answered questions she asked them. That included Ryan Denny, Mike Meyers, Bryan Robbins, David Wilson, Stan Wilkison, Matt Westhafer, Emily Westhafer, Chris Long and Emily Gilliland.
Sally asked, “When you think about your church, what is the first thing you think about?” Great answers from them included, “Jesus and our choir, God, Junior Church, People who were in our church but have died, Bible School in the summer, and The church building with all the people in it.”
Betty Lemmon Shumaker and Ruth Forkert McClintic told about the very active youth group in the 1940s called “Tuxis,” but later changed to Westminster Fellowship. Youth from other churches often attended the meetings. Lillian Lynch and Betty L. Shumaker were delegates to the first national meeting of Presbyterian Youth in Grinnell College in Iowa. At the Hanover Youth Conference held each year on the Hanover College campus, Greensburg First Presbyterian had one of the largest groups in attendance for many years.
Oh my! So much more about the church and especially about the people to share. The little ones had such interesting answers to Sally’s question, “How did they get the steeple up there?” “ If no one complains too much I’ll tell you more next week.
