GREENSBURG - We kept wishing for warmer weather. Well, we got it didn't we? I was so cold for so long that I like the warm breezes coming in the windows. It feels so good and refreshing. The farmers are making good use of the dry ground and getting their crops planted. Do be careful when you are out on the roads and give them plenty of room when you are approaching them. They try to be courteous, but you may have to pull over and let them pass before you can go on. Remember, these farmers are feeding America. The resident gardener here is getting his garden started.
Rhubarb has been growing, too. Our daughter brought us a big bag from her patch, so I stewed some and put enough for two pies in the freezer. I have some recipes I thought you might like to try.
DELICIOUS RHUBARB FLUFF
4 cups fresh rhubarb, diced
3 tablespoons water
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 3-ounce package strawberry gelatin
4 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup whipping cream
In a large saucepan, combine rhubarb, water and sugar. Cook over medium heat until rhubarb is tender, about 10 minutes. While hot, add the gelatin and marshmallows. Mix well, transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until cooled completely. In a large bowl, whip the cream with a hand mixer until peaks form. Fold into rhubarb-Jello mix and refrigerate until serving. Note: If using frozen rhubarb, measure rhubarb while frozen, thaw, drain excess water and use as directed.
RHUBARB CAKE
1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
2/3 cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups flour
3 cups diced rhubarb
1/4 cup sugar, for topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. To a large mixing bowl, add brown sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, buttermilk, salt, soda, and vanilla. Whisk together to combine. Stir in the flour. Fold in diced rhubarb. Pour the batter into the prepared dish. Sprinkle the sugar over the top of the batter. Bake 45 to 50 minutes. Let the cake rest for about 30 minutes before cutting and serving. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping (optional).
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB PUDDING DESSERT
Fruit layer
3 cups diced rhubarb
3 cups sliced strawberries
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Crust
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
3/4 cup melted butter
Pudding layer
1 3-4 ounce box instant vanilla pudding
2 cups milk
1 8-ounce carton whipped topping, thawed
1 cup mini marshmallows
Sliced strawberries or cracker crumbs for garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, cook the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and butter over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring often. Whisk in the cornstarch , cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the cracker crumbs and melted butter. Press into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely. Make vanilla pudding according to directions using the two cups milk. When the fruit and crust are cooled, combine the prepared pudding, topping, and mini marshmallows in a bowl. Spread the fruit mixture evenly onto the graham cracker crust and then spread the pudding mixture over top of that. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour prior to serving. Cut into 12 squares and garnish, if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.