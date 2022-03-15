The Richland Farmers and Farmerettes 4-H Club held the annual "Family Night" meeting on March 10. There were two leaders and 31 members present with their families.
Brittney Mahan gave a safety report over what to do if there is a tornado. There were four demonstrations given by the following: Erin Kuhn, Harrison Wicker, Ellie Johnson and Carter Johnson.
During the meeting, it was moved and seconded to donate $250 towards T-shirt sponsorship for the More For Kids Bowling Event that is taking place on April 10. It was also moved and seconded to spend $100 on a basket to donate for the raffle for this event.
Completion pins for the previous 4-H year were handed out to the members. The members also received their record books for this 4-H year.
Lastly, final preparations were made for the hog roast held on Saturday, March 12.
-Information provided.
