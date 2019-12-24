I began this column with the statement: “We don’t much care for poetry anymore. I’m not sure when it happened, but I’m included in that group. There was a time when poetry was in vogue.” Then I remembered Maya Angelou and decided the subject should be investigated.
I might be wrong.
I was.
Maybe.
According to the Internet, people who can’t stand to read poetry have been saying it’s a dead art form for years, but another site says that a study was done that discovered poetry is more popular than ever. According to the study, the “poetry reading-rate among people age 18-24 more than doubled, rising from 8.2% in 2012 to 17.5% in 2017.” I still have doubts, though, that the young people read the work of poets such as James Whitcomb Riley and such poems as “Out to Old Aunt Mary’s.” A person would probably need to be as old as me to truly allow that poem to bring back long forgotten memories of childhood.
But no matter who likes it and who doesn’t, to me that was the kindest way that someone has been told that a beloved relative has died. The poem begins, “Wasn’t it pleasant, O brother mine, In those days of the lost sunshine Of youth – when the Saturday’s chores were through, And the ‘Sunday’s wood’ in the kitchen, too, And we went visiting, ‘me and you,’ Out to Old Aunt Mary’s?”
No, a person would have to be old enough to remember when the kindling and wood had to be brought in from the wood pile so breakfast could be cooked, and in the winter so the house could be made warm. It’s still a mystery to me how anyone could cook beautiful cakes and meat to perfection when there was no way to set the temperature on a wood stove.
The poem goes on to tell about the trip across the “bridge, and “the old babtizin’ hole,” on their way to Old Aunt Mary’s: “It all comes back so clear today! Though I am as bald as you are gray, Out by the barn-lot and down the lane We patter along in the dust again, As light as the tips of the drops of rain, Out to Old Aunt Mary’s.”
He tells of passing the pasture, passing where “the old grey snag of the popular stood” and the buzzard “raised” in the “clearing sky And lolled and circled, as we went by Out to Old Aunt Mary’s.” Riley tells of the two yelling with mirth that made old war-whoops of minor worth! Riley tells of so many fun experiences he and his brother had on their way and while they were at Old Aunt Mary’s.
In the last verse he tells his brother the reason for the long list of memories. “For O my brother so far away, This is to tell you – she waits today To welcome us – Aunt Mary fell asleep this morning, whispering, “Tell the boys to come.” ...And all is well Out to Old Aunt Mary’s.”
Did Riley really write that to his brother? I don’t know. He would have been in his 50s when he wrote it in 1904. Riley was born Oct. 7, 1849, in Indianapolis, and died July 22, 1916, also in Indianapolis. His home in Greenfield is special for many of us. He was known as the Hoosier Poet.
Butch Kennedy loaned me a book titled “Out to Old Aunt Mary’s” and it sure started me on a memory trip. Only my memory trip was with my grandpa in southern Kentucky. When we visited my mother’s parents during the summer, Grandpa and I would walk to what was called the “little store.”
On the way I would ask him things like, “What kind of tree it that, Grandpa?” He always knew and could tell about how old it was. “What kind of bird is that Grandpa?” He always knew. Grandpa was tall, slender and always stood straight. His father, who lived in North Carolina then, fought in the Civil War for the Union and was nearly blinded by an explosion during the war. His brother, though, fought for the South. How many times have I wished I had asked Grandpa about his dad!
I am grateful to Butch Kennedy, who trusted me with his fourth edition of the book titled, “Out to Old Aunt Mary’s.”
