RIPLEY COUNTY - At their spring meeting, the Ripley County Retired Teachers celebrated 50 years of organization with the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
President Gene Pitts presided over the luncheon meeting held at the Osgood Town Hall. Former IRTA State President Dennis Bourquein presented a jubilee history to the large number of retired teachers in attendance.
The special issue of the local’s newsletter The Clipboard highlighted the group’s early efforts of organization, founding members, officers over the years, and RCRTA’s participation in the state organization, including the many honors the group has received.
A special guest at the meeting was Jocelyn Xenophontos, who spoke to the group about the need for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Congratulations were also extended to Mark Guard, who will assume the office of IRTA secretary-treasurer, and to Cheryl Corning, who will become the District 10 IRTA director.
Community Service Chair Sue Bunselmeier explained the new project for the year, supporting the Wreaths Across Ripley County project with monetary contributions as well as help with placing the wreaths in December.
Treasurer Marsha Bultman will be making presentations to all elementary school nurses in the county, and several members will be attending the IRTA Representative Assembly in Indianapolis on June 7.
At that meeting the RCRTA will be honored for community service, public relations, and volunteer hours.
The Ripley County Retired Teachers Association meets three times a year for lunch and business and invites any retired teacher in the county to attend. Any questions should be directed to Gene Pitts, president; Cheryl Corning, vice-president; Nancy Durham, secretary; or Marsha Bultman, treasurer.
