INDIANAPOLIS – The 58th annual Representative Assembly of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association was recently held in Indianapolis.
Several members of the Ripley County Retired Teachers Association attended the meeting as delegates, and many were part of the program and received awards and certificates.
Tom Reale was named Ripley County’s Outstanding Volunteer for 2022. Honorable Mention was awarded to Sharon Martin, Mary Daily, and Janice Wilson.
Sue Bunselmeier, community service chair, was awarded the Area 10 Group Project award for the 2022 project, Operation Christmas Child donations with school supplies and articles of clothing.
Volunteerism is a priority of the retired teachers organizations; Indiana teachers logged more than 500,000 total hours of volunteer service in 2022.
Mark Guard, our former Area 10 director, was installed as the state organization’s secretary-treasurer.
Cheryl Corning was installed to complete the position of Area 10 director for the next year.
Nancy Durham and Dennis Bourquein received certificates for outstanding press releases, outstanding newsletter, and honorable mention website.
A silent auction raised over $1,200 to benefit the Indiana Retired Teachers Association Foundation. Several items were donated by Ripley County members. Ellen Mulford serves as the treasurer of the Foundation.
Delegates to the Assembly representing Ripley County were Betty Bourquein, Marsha Bultman, Nancy Durham and Cheryl Parmer.
The Ripley County group will hold their next local meeting July 25 at the Osgood Town Hall with registration beginning at 11 a.m. All area retired teachers are welcome.
For information contact any of the officers: Gene Pitts, president; Cheryl Corning, vice-president; Nancy Durham, secretary; and Marsha Bultman, treasurer.
Information provided
