(Editor's note: The following was originally published with an erroneous date. The information below is correct.)
The Robbins family is holding a family reunion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Westport Community Building in celebration of 200 years in Decatur County, Indiana.
Beginning in 1822, three brothers (William, Absalom and Jacob Robbins), their children, grandchildren, and many other relations began settling in Decatur County.
Descendants of these brothers still live in Decatur County while many others have spread through the United States, Canada and the world.
In 1922, the family celebrated 100 years of being in Decatur County, gathering an estimated 1,000 attendees from around the country.
In 2022, we hope to duplicate their success in bringing family together, though on a smaller scale.
Among the many other surnames associated with the Robbins family are: DeMoss, Evans, Ferris, Giddings, Guthrie, Harrison, Hood, King, Kirkpatrick, Kitchen, Knarr, Kutchback, McCoy, Mozingo, Myers, Pavy, Pleak, Purvis, Sefton, Shoemake, Skinner, Smith, Stark, Stewart, Stone, Taylor, Thornburg, Tressler, Vanderbur, Voiles, Whipple, Woodfill, and many more. All are invited!
The reunion on July 30 will feature an official welcome and program beginning at 1 p.m.; family history displays; an abridged 20-foot long family history chart; photo albums; and more!
Attendees are encouraged to bring family photos and family history to share. The reunion will also be a potluck; attendees are encouraged to bring main, side, and dessert dishes.
The reunion will be followed on Sunday, July 31, with a Decatur County cemetery tour beginning at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Information about the tour will be available at the reunion, along with a brochure for self-guided tours.
For more information, contact Robbins descendant Kevin Mittge at (541) 590-716, email the reunion at robbinsreunion2022@gmail.com or visit https://robbinsroots.blog/2022-robbins-bicentennial-reunion/.
