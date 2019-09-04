COLUMBUS -- Bidding is open for the original 2019 concert art, “Eye of the Tiger” by local artist Donna Rosenberg.
This 36” x 48” gallery wrapped canvas is a one of a kind work that is being auctioned online to support Our Hospice.
Online bidding is now open at https://www.32auctions.com/OurHospiceArt19.
Bidding closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019.
Bidding instructions can be found at https://www.crh.org/service-centers/hospice/our-hospice-news-events/our-hospice-news/2019/08/18/online-art-auction-to-benefit-our-hospice
Rosenberg said, “It’s been an honor each year since moving to Columbus to create a piece of art to benefit Our Hospice. Each year brings new life and inspiration because we all have seen new sights and had new experiences. Our Hospice chose the band 'Survivor' for the free concert. Upon hearing that, the ideas start flowing for what to paint. My Bunco group of ladies provided much feedback and inspiration. In a way we are all survivors. After treatment, heartache or a crisis we survive. So this year’s painting is a reflection of the bands popular song 'Eye of the Tiger' and their name Survivor.”
“We are grateful to Donna for using her amazing talent to support us again for this year’s concert. Each year we look forward to seeing what she will paint, and once again she has come up with an exceptional piece,” commented Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President.
The artwork is on display through Sept. 6 at Hotel Indigo, 400 Brown Street, Columbus, Indiana.
For questions about the art or the auction, contact Brigitte Halvorsen at 812-314-8004 or email ourhospice@crh.org
