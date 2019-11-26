Ross celebrating 104th birthday Kevin Green Kevin Green Author email 5 hrs ago Rachel Ross Rachel Ross of Greensburg will be celebrating her 104th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Crown Pointe Senior Living Center. All family and friends are invited to join the celebration. Tags Rachel Ross Birthday Friend Celebration Crown Pointe Senior Living Center Kevin Green Author email Follow Kevin Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Burkert, Rita William F. Love William F. Love, 65, of Milroy, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Rush County to Wayne C. and Brenda Sue Love Sr. Springmeyer, Ruth Foster, Sara Bedel, Thelma Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoil Water Advisory issued in Decatur CountyCERT provides crisis responseOpioid Task Force says courts need treatment options to deal with addiction crisisLocal man attended WoodstockColumbus river clean up SaturdayPolice Blotter 112019Gator Bowl eyeing HoosiersNew construction project announced.Allen says Purdue-Indiana is a personal rivalryPolice Blotter 111919 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.