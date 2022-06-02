GREENSBURG – Thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Greensburg Rotary Club and a North Decatur archery tournament, the Decatur County Special Olympians will be provided a luxury bus to travel to the Summer 2022 Special Olympics games in Terre Haute.
This marks the 22nd year Greensburg Rotary Club #3437 in District #6580 has provided a bus for the local Olympians.
The Greensburg Rotary Club also contributed $2,500 toward the Inclusion Park planned for Rebekah Park as a result of the archery fundraising efforts.
Becky Tebbe, Bethany Fellows and Eric Newman from North Decatur Archery were at the Monday Rotary meeting to present the club with its share of profits as a result of the collaboration.
Rotarians manned the tickets and gate operations as well as the concession stand during the day-long tournament.
Rotarians Steve Freeman and Kelby Owens co-chaired the efforts to raise funds through local advertising sponsorship opportunities for the event. Their efforts resulted in additional profits which will be contributed back to other local not-for-profit organizations in the near future.
Approximately 500 archery student athletes from 31 different schools made up what North Decatur’s Tournament Director Becky Tebbe called, “The biggest tournament we have hosted so far at North Decatur.”
The archery tournament replaced the long-running Rotary Club Euchre Tournament which became difficult to schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotary President Jenni Hanna accepted the check from North Decatur Archery and then presented a $3,000 check to Jenny Maddux of Decatur County Special Olympics.
“The bus we get for the Summer Games will seat 56 people, so we don’t have to worry about our Special Olympian athletes getting to Terre Haute,” Maddux said. “We are just so lucky how accepting and caring Greensburg and Decatur County is for our athletes and organization.”
The Summer Games are scheduled for June 17 to 19, 2022.
The second check, in the amount of $2,500, was presented by President Hanna to Brendan Bridges, who has led the charge for the construction of an Inclusion Park at Rebekah Park.
The park is projected to cost $800,000. So far, efforts have garnered approximately $500,000 toward the park. Bridges said he expects to break ground for the park in the fall of 2022 with completion by May 2023.
Inclusion Parks considers the need of all children and incorporates equipment that addresses those needs to promote growth and joy.
